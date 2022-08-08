Vista Equity to take business software maker Avalara private in $8.4 billion deal

(Reuters) - Avalara Inc said on Monday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal that values the automation software platform at $8.4 billion including debt.

The offer of $93.50 per share is at a 27% premium to stock's close on July 6, before media reports on the deal. However, it is at a 2% discount to stock's Friday closing price.

Shares in Avalara, which runs a cloud-based platform that helps companies with tax compliance, were down more than 4% in premarket trading.

Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara counts Pinterest, Zillow Group and Roku Inc among its customers.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)