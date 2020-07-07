VISTA Eye Specialist Wins Health & Wellness Brand Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) is pleased to announce that it has bagged the Malaysia Health & Wellness Brand Awards 2019 under the Health Institutions category. Further, VISTA is one of the few companies to have received this prestigious award for three consecutive years since the award began in 2017.

The Award was launched as a tribute to the leading lights of the dynamic health and wellness industry, and not only aims to reward the best in the industry but also to recognise companies that have shown a commitment to improving consumers' health and wellness and have achieved proven results in doing so. Organized by Sin Chew Daily, the leading Chinese-medium media in Malaysia and Life Magazine, a popular Chinese-medium magazine, the award is endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Health, and all winners are carefully selected by an esteemed panel of judges that include experts from the Ministry of Health, leading medical associations and Sin Chew Daily's health desk editorial team.

"It is indeed an honour to be acknowledged for our team's unwavering commitment and passion towards excellence - especially more so at these trying times," said Ms Chloe Wong, VISTA's Chief Marketing Officer. "It has always been in our DNA to deliver our very best in our five core values of Valuing our Staff, Delivering Wow service to our Patients, Seeking Win-win partnership, Embracing technology and innovation and giving back to the community."

VISTA, one of the leading eye specialist groups in Malaysia, is specialising in Cataract and Refractive Surgery and more recently expanded to kids myopia control, lazy eye treatment with Virtual Reality technology and Dry Eye Disease Management.

"This award has validated our tireless efforts and humbled us to work even harder with our partners to deliver the very best in eye care to our patients with great clinical safety, visual result and wow experience'.

For the past 21 years, VISTA has taken the responsibility to be the frontline in War Against Blindness and has been running on-ground roadshows, carnivals, talks and screenings, which aims to raise awareness on the top three causes of avoidable blindness. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and restricted movement, these initiatives didn't stop as VISTA moved digitally online by organizing over forty Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live, and have reached out to over 200,000 people worldwide within a short period of time from March to June 2020.

Along with the above award, VISTA has also been voted for the Readers' Digest Trusted Brand Award 2019 as Malaysia's trusted Eye Surgery & LASIK Center for the 4th year in a row and received for the 2nd time Sin Chew Time Honor Brand Award 2019 which honours impactful Malaysian brands for their achievements and that have withstood the trials of time.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialist Centers in Malaysia with 11 centres covering the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru.

