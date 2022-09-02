New Vista High evacuated while Boulder police serve warrant

Sep. 1—New Vista High School was evacuated while Boulder police executed a warrant for a person wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections near 20th Street and Baseline Road.

According to a tweet at 1:37 p.m., Boulder police closed the 700 block of 20th Street while they were serving a warrant.

A news release later Thursday stated the police department at about 9 a.m. was asked to assist in arresting a fugitive the corrections department had been looking for who was believed to be in an apartment at 20th Street and Baseline Road.

The police department decided to activate its SWAT team because the wanted person had several warrants, the corrections department knew there were other fugitives in the apartment and out of concern for community safety. Officers also learned the people in the apartment had been armed before and might be able to access weapons, the release stated. The officers also decided to contain the wanted individual in the apartment because they had a history of running from the police.

According to the release, two women and a man were arrested after tactical negotiations.

While the negotiations were ongoing, New Vista High, 700 20th St., was initially placed on secure status but was later evacuated, Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said. Students were bused to a BVSD building at 6500 East Arapahoe Road, where they were reunited with parents and guardians.

According to the release, one of the women, Taylor Kraft, 29, was arrested on warrants for second-degree kidnapping, robbery and third-degree assault and a department of corrections warrant. Another woman, Chelsea Wisdom, 33, also was arrested on warrants for second-degree assault on a police officer, eluding police and several failures to appear on charges of trespassing, drugs, larceny, and eluding out of Adams County. The adult man was later released, the release stated.