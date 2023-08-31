Vista Vegan Food Popup
The biggest outdoor vegan food market in San Diego is happening this weekend.
The biggest outdoor vegan food market in San Diego is happening this weekend.
From Apple to Zappos, here's where you can save big before the long weekend.
Beat the holiday rush with a Dyson stick vacuum for $200 off, a 65" smart TV for under $400 and more discounted goodies.
Our editors choose vehicles you can sleep in for a camping trip.
Snap up crazy-good deals like the wireless earbuds shoppers gush over for $15 !
What time is it? Time to get smart — and take advantage of these incredible deals.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Spanx, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
Yahoo Finance spoke with the CEOs of Slack, MuleSoft, and Tableau to find out if Salesforce's multibillion-dollar deals still make sense.
Starfield has moments of beauty, but it features just as many instances of drudgery and disconnection in its main quest line. Playing on pre-release code on Xbox Series S, these issues are only exacerbated by chugging framerates, low-resolution set pieces and roughly one hard crash every five hours. Starfield is big and largely bland, and while it gets some open-world gameplay aspects right, it doesn’t offer anything new for the sci-fi or RPG genres.
There are so many hair oils under the sun that just don't work. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap oil is the best of the best and it's on sale!
“You can’t see him do rehab. You can’t see all the stuff that he does to get back on the court,” Vučević said of Ball. The veteran center understands the point guard’s importance to the Bulls and how the team is under pressure to improve on last season.
About the time that Floworks co-founders Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava were starting at Y Combinator in the Winter 23 cohort, they had a chat with veteran investor Vinod Khosla, who encouraged the pair to think bigger. Today, the company announced a $1.5 million seed investment. “Fundamentally, our product is an AI assistant, which can interact with different software products that knowledge workers use daily, such as Gmail, Google Calendar or Salesforce, and you can simply instruct these products in plain natural language to get your stuff done,” Biswas told TechCrunch.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Meta's Oversight Board has announced that it's reviewing and accepting public comments for a case appealing Meta's non-removal of content that denies the Holocaust on its platforms.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
Speak, an English language learning platform backed by OpenAI's startup investment fund, the OpenAI Startup Fund, today announced that it raised $16 million in a Series B-2 funding round led by angel investor Lachy Groom. The co-founders of Dropbox, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, also participated in Speak's tranche, which brings the startup's total raised to $63 million. CEO Connor Zwick says that it'll be used to support Speak's launch in more markets, including in the U.S. by the end of the year.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Sambhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
We give you: The Power of Copy and Paste. The post Woman shares ‘the best hack ever for home decor’: ‘I truly hate to be braggadocious’ appeared first on In The Know.
You don't need to spend big bucks to get a big TV. A really good big TV.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.