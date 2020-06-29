VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Provides CNS Pipeline Update

VistaGen Eligible to Receive up to $177 Million, Including Upfront and Potential Milestone Payments, in Addition to Royalties, under PH94B License in Key Asian Markets Announced Subsequent to Fiscal 2020 Year End

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders with high unmet need, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

VistaGen logo. More

"As these unprecedented times persist, with the chaotic implementation of public safety measures and the civil unrest in the fight for social justice, we continue to live in a world filled with heightened uncertainty and unfamiliarity. The spike in the number of individuals experiencing anxiety and depression is unparalleled and it appears the upward trajectory will continue. While innovative means of providing mental health support have been initiated, many needs are still not being met," stated Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of VistaGen.

Singh continued, "VistaGen is uniquely positioned to develop a robust investigational pipeline of novel treatments for millions of people globally today and for generations to come who are unfortunately suffering due to this heightened mental health pandemic. We have continued to make progress across our CNS pipeline, notably, with PH94B, our first-in-class, rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray for social anxiety disorder, having recently announced a strategic collaboration with EverInsight for up to $177 million in upfront and potential milestone payments to develop and commercialize PH94B in key Asian markets. This partnership further highlights the value of this asset, which has global market potential as a rapid-onset and safe, acute anxiety therapy, and provides our company with additional working capital to continue the significant progress we have made in preparation for our Phase 3 program in parallel with emphasis on additional strategic collaborations for development and commercialization of our pipeline in key regional markets outside the U.S."

VistaGen's CNS Pipeline:

VistaGen is developing three differentiated, patent-protected, CNS product candidates for large global markets where current treatments are inadequate to address rising mental health challenges worldwide, as well as need for non-additive, non-sedating relief from pain, unwanted movement disorders and other neurological conditions besetting increasing numbers of individuals worldwide. VistaGen's CNS product candidates in development are as follows:

PH94B Neuroactive Nasal Spray

PH94B is a first-in-class neuroactive nasal spray with therapeutic potential in a wide range of indications involving anxiety or phobia. Self-administered in microgram doses, PH94B does not require systemic uptake and distribution to produce its rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects and, therefore, has an excellent safety profile.

Strategic Partnership with EverInsight Therapeutics for up to $177 Million in Upfront and Potential Milestone Payments, in Addition to Royalties

VistaGen and EverInsight Therapeutics, a company currently funded by the CBC Group (formerly C-Bridge Capital), one of the largest and most active healthcare-dedicated investment firms in Asia , entered into a strategic partnership for Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization of PH94B, initially for acute treatment of SAD, in multiple key anxiety markets in Asia .

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD)

FDA granted VistaGen Fast Track designation for development of PH94B for on-demand treatment of SAD, the first such designation granted by the FDA for development of a drug candidate for SAD. The Company is currently in final-stage discussions with the FDA regarding key details of its plan for Phase 3 clinical development of PH94B for SAD in the U.S., with the initial objective of developing PH94B as the first FDA-approved on-demand, rapid-onset acute treatment of SAD.

Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety related to the COVID-19 Pandemic