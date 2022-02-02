Vistra Accuses Energy Transfer of Price Gouging Before Storm

Naureen S. Malik and Mark Chediak
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, accused units of pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP of price gouging ahead of a looming winter storm that will raise demand for natural gas.

Two Vistra units filed a complaint Tuesday to the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry, requesting action against the pipeline firm over a plan to charge a premium when electricity prices at certain hubs exceeds $500 a megawatt-hour.

Energy Transfer didn’t respond to a request for comment. Vistra declined to comment.

Adding a premium to some gas supply prices, described in the complaint as an Ercot Price Adder, is “designed to capitalize on rising natural gas prices as Texans face the risk of freezing in the dark,” the Vistra units said in their complaint. The units asked the commission to order Energy Transfer to comply with an earlier pricing agreement and to launch enforcement action over alleged violations of price gouging rules.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry, will hold a prehearing conference on Feb. 11 to discuss Vistra’s complaint and possible action, according to a filing Wednesday. Representatives from Energy Transfer are ordered appear to show that they haven’t violated rules. The scope of the hearing, though, “is strictly limited to compliance and not the merits” of Energy Transfer’s new pricing terms or structure, the filing said.

Plunging temperatures are poised to test the main Texas grid in coming days and expectations of record winter demand have already sent electricity prices for Friday surging. On-peak power for Ercot’s North hub closed at $800 for Feb. 4 on the Intercontinental Exchange, according to traders.

Vistra and units of Energy Transfer had already been in a payment dispute over last year’s catastrophic Texas storm. The units last month threatened to cut service to Vistra over $21.6 million owed in fees from February 2021. Vistra has argued those fees are illegal.

(Updates with Texas Railroad Commission hearing dates in the fifth paragraph.)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its western allies on Tuesday of ignoring Russia’s security concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure Russia into war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and possible excuses to launch an invasion. PUTIN: “We already can see…[FLASH] that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored." Russia is demanding that NATO halt any further enlargement, bar Ukraine from ever joining the alliance, and pull back forces and weaponry from eastern European countries. Putin said Washington is not primarily concerned with Ukraine's security, but with containing Russia. "That is the problem. In this context, Ukraine is just a tool to reach this goal. It can be reached by various means: by drawing us into a military conflict and making their European allies impose against us those tough sanctions the U.S. talks about today."Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade.Russia denies this but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries have rushed to show solidarity with Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and accused Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine's head to demand changes to the security architecture in Europe.He also warned that any Russian invasion would lead to a military and humanitarian disaster. "There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. I think that parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that President Putin steps back from the path of conflict and that we engage in dialog." Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly played down the prospect of an imminent invasion, signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years.He urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic, saying he had ordered the troop increase "not because we will soon have a war... but so that soon and in the future there will be peace in Ukraine."