Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vistra Energy:

0.082 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$27b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Vistra Energy has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Vistra Energy

Is Vistra Energy's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Vistra Energy's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 6.5% average in the Renewable Energy industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Vistra Energy's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

In our analysis, Vistra Energy's ROCE appears to be 8.2%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.9%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vistra Energy's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:VST Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Vistra Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vistra Energy has total assets of US$27b and current liabilities of US$3.7b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.