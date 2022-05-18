Vistra Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Highlighting Its Continued Transition to a Cleaner and More Equitable Company

·5 min read

IRVING, Texas --News Direct-- Vistra

IRVING, Texas, May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Vistra (NYSE: VST) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showcasing its sustainability strategy, including its efforts to power a zero-carbon future through its Vistra Zero portfolio and drive a company culture rooted in equity and inclusiveness. The report also highlights the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments during 2021.

"At Vistra, we have a legacy of doing business the right way, and we pride ourselves on being good corporate citizens; it is fundamental to who we are as a company," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. "We are proud to be leading the nation's clean energy transition through the responsible and deliberate transformation of our generation portfolio, while also delivering on our commitment to affordable and reliable electricity. In 2021, we drove significant advancements for our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, communities, and investors. I am proud of our team and am excited to highlight their many accomplishments in our annual sustainability report."

Select highlights include:

  • Environmental Stewardship

    • Achieving 72% of our goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 60% by the year 2030 (compared to a 2010 baseline year)

    • Advancing the transformation of our generation portfolio to newer, more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies, enabled by the issuance of $1 billion of 7% Green Perpetual Preferred Stock to fund renewable energy and energy efficiency projects such as our Vistra Zero pipeline of carbon-free development projects

    • Receiving recognition for excellence in conservation and reclamation, including:

      • The Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation Award from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation & Enforcement for exemplary coal mine reclamation

      • 2021 Texan by Nature 20 designation: for the second year in a row, Vistra was recognized for its demonstrative commitment to conservation and sustainability by the conservation non-profit Texan by Nature

  • Human Capital Management

    • Educating ~1,000 hiring managers through a newly established training program that focuses on the importance of skills-based hiring and inclusive recruiting

    • Launching a formal mentoring program open to all employees; 650 participants recorded 4,800 hours of mentorship activities aimed at supporting and strengthening employees' leadership and professional skills

    • Increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts by enhancing our recruiting process and removing barriers for internal mobility, and partnering with minority-serving institutions to provide scholarships, internships, and on-campus programs and events

  • Safety and Health

    • Operating without any serious injuries to our Vistra employees or business partners working at our sites, as determined in accordance with industry standards

    • Incentivizing – not mandating – employee COVID-19 vaccinations through a cash prize sweepstakes of $50,000 for submitting proof of vaccination for 8 lucky winners

  • Supporting Our Communities and Customers

    • Launching our first residential electric vehicle rate plan, TXU Energy EV Pass, and providing customers with resources on the benefits of EV ownership and choosing the right electricity plan

    • Investing in communities where we live and work with more than $6 million in charitable giving, including $2 million of our five-year, $10 million commitment to support organizations that promote social justice

  • Responsible Business Practices

    • Increasing our supply chain diversity spend with third-party certified Diverse Business Enterprises by 14.4%, outpacing our spend with non-diverse suppliers by over 5%

    • Being named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC for a commitment to serving workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders

Vistra's 2021 sustainability report adheres to the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks. The report also includes Vistra's voluntary annual report of its employee political action committee contributions, corporate contributions, and dues to trade organizations, which are located in the appendix. For additional information about Vistra's 2021 ESG performance and to download a copy of the report, please visit vistracorp.com/sustainability.

About VistraVistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, coal, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vistra on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/vistra-publishes-2021-sustainability-report-highlighting-its-continued-transition-to-a-cleaner-and-more-equitable-company-989194779

