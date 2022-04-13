Vistra's Brightside Solar Facility is Now Online

Project is the latest addition to the company's growing portfolio of zero-carbon power generation facilities

IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2022 /3BLMedia/ - Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that its Brightside Solar Facility in Live Oak County, Texas, is online and generating electricity. The 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) project is part of the company's growing portfolio of zero-carbon power generation assets, known as Vistra Zero.

Brightside Solar Facility is the first of seven new renewable and energy storage projects that the company is bringing online across Texas over the next few years. The Texas-sized package of zero-carbon projects, all located within the ERCOT market, are part of a near $1 billion capital investment by Vistra first announced in September 2020.

"With Brightside and additional Vistra Zero projects poised to come online across Texas, our vision of transitioning our fleet to cleaner electric generation is becoming a reality," said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. "As Texas continues its rapid rate of economic and population growth, Vistra is investing in the grid of the future while serving the needs of its customers who are increasingly seeking green alternatives. We're proud of our long history of powering Texas and look forward to continuing to strengthen the ERCOT grid with additional power to help build the sustainable future all Texans deserve."

Also expected online in spring 2022:

  • DeCordova Energy Storage Facility, Hood County, TX – 260 MW/260 MW-hours

  • Emerald Grove Solar Facility, Crane County, TX – 108 MW

Situated on 430 acres in Live Oak County, Brightside is comprised of 147,732 photovoltaic solar panels that can generate enough electricity to power approximately 25,000 average residences in the ERCOT market during normal grid conditions. Initial project construction began in January 2021. Brightside harnesses power from the sun, providing affordable, emission-free electricity while bolstering the reliability of the Texas electric grid.

Morgan continued, "With unmatched development, commercial, and operational teams, requisite capabilities, and access to capital, we are proud to be playing a leading role during this great energy transition. For 140 years, Vistra and its predecessor companies have generated affordable and reliable electricity. We take seriously our responsibly of providing an essential product, while balancing our commitment to the environment and the communities where we work and live. The way we produced power in 1882 looks very different now – but our commitment to our fellow Texans remains the same."

Brightside Solar Facility utilizes solar panel technology from First Solar; Burns & McDonnell provided engineering and construction expertise.

Vistra plans to grow its zero-carbon fleet to more than 7,300 MW by 2026. For more information on Vistra Zero, click here.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

For further information: Media: Meranda Cohn, Media.Relations@vistracorp.com; Analysts: Meagan Horn, Investor@vistracorp.com.

