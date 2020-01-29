VisualDx Awarded Contract to Reduce Diagnostic Error in Low Resource Healthcare Settings

-The grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to improve healthcare worker medical decisions and reduce diagnostic error

-VisualDx's recent milestone reflects an increased awareness of the need to augment medical decisions in low resource settings

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualDx, a healthcare informatics company focused on enhancing medical decision-making worldwide, announced today it received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve and extend knowledge of front-line clinicians in remote, underserved areas. The grant will initially focus on providing healthcare workers in Africa with a smart-phone based, offline mobile decision support tool. This milestone further advances the company's long-term vision of helping to improve care across the globe through differential diagnosis support and personalized care delivery.

With the support of the Gates Foundation, VisualDx will develop the data infrastructure needed to create a standalone version of DermExpert that can be used in the absence of an internet connection. More

Serving Lower-Resource Markets

Accurate, safe, and high-quality medical care is difficult to deliver in low- and middle-income countries where there can often be a lack of trained medical professionals. Many communities do not have access to qualified healthcare workers who can diagnose and treat their medical problems. A strength of VisualDx's software system is the ability to utilize machine learning and its patented knowledge base to assist with rashes and infectious disease diagnosis. The system can be customized to localize the infectious diseases present in any country in the world, such as Dengue Fever, Chikungunya Virus, Tuberculosis and the infectious diseases seen in AIDS patients. Dermatologists can recognize early signs of infectious disease, but such specialists are scarce in low- and middle-income countries and are often located near urban areas that are inaccessible to 70 percent of the rural population1. In Ghana, for example, there were fewer than 25 dermatologists to serve a population of more than 25 million in 20172. The responsibility to identify such infections then shifts to general practitioners and healthcare workers who often lack effective training in skin disease presentation, making it difficult to accurately diagnose3.

In order to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030, over 18 million additional health workers are needed4. VisualDx will help to equip non-specialists with better knowledge at the point of care. Leveraging VisualDx's curated medical image library and machine learning capabilities, the VisualDx machine learning component called DermExpert™ is able to augment general practitioners' ability to recognize, understand and treat skin conditions. After a clinician takes a photo of the patient's skin condition via a mobile device, DermExpert immediately analyzes the patient's skin lesion type and guides the clinician through key questions to help drive an accurate diagnosis. With the support of the Gates Foundation, VisualDx will develop the data infrastructure needed to create a standalone version of DermExpert that can be used in the absence of an internet connection. VisualDx will work with users in Africa to provide design input and participate in field testing to gather feedback for the next iteration, ultimately supporting its ability to provide such tools at scale.