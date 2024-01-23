Visually impaired students gather for 2024 Florida Regional Braille Challenge

This month, visually impaired students from across Tampa Bay came together in Tampa for a day of competition, networking, and fun in the 2024 Florida Regional Braille Challenge held in Tampa. Every year, the Braille Challenge has a different theme to kick off the competition. This year, it was a pizza party. “So all the activities we have in the morning are related to pizza, and we want them to be all hands-on. We have a pizza garden with herbs and tomato and garlic and green peppers, a chart called Top This, they can vote on their favorite toppings,” said event organizer Sue Glaser.

