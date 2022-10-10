Is The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Vita Coco Company

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$13.0m

US$14.7m

US$16.1m

US$17.3m

US$18.3m

US$19.1m

US$19.8m

US$20.5m

US$21.1m

US$21.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Est @ 12.96%

Est @ 9.66%

Est @ 7.34%

Est @ 5.72%

Est @ 4.59%

Est @ 3.79%

Est @ 3.24%

Est @ 2.85%

Est @ 2.58%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3%

US$12.3

US$13.2

US$13.8

US$14.0

US$14.1

US$14.0

US$13.8

US$13.5

US$13.2

US$12.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$134m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$22m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (5.3%– 1.9%) = US$649m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$649m÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= US$386m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$520m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$12.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Vita Coco Company as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Vita Coco Company, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vita Coco Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

  2. Future Earnings: How does COCO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Some companies have a knack for enriching their investors. They can grow their earnings and dividends at above-average rates, enabling them to produce prodigious total returns over the long term. For example, a company that can deliver an average annual rate of return of 11.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One to put on your radar is Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP) and its 6.5% yield. Conversely, if you run across Green Plains Partners' (NASDAQ: GPP) 14.4% yield, you may want to look elsewhere. Cheniere Energy Partners is a unique business.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

    Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividend stocks are outperforming this year as high-interest rates and inflation pull down the market. […]

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

    While many investors are crowding into EV manufacturers at lofty valuations, few are looking at this key supplier.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

    Should I buy stocks now or wait? That's a question many investors are asking themselves right now.

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

    Heading toward the end of the year, it's no secret that 2022 has been a year to forget for growth stocks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down 23% and 31% year to date, respectively, and many popular growth stocks are down more than that. Investing is a long-term game, and the sell-off means it's as good a time as any for long-term investors to accumulate positions in top growth stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The stock market recently hit a fresh 2022 low ,and all three major stock market averages are firmly in bear market territory. Here are three stocks in particular -- all real estate investment trusts, or REITs --that look especially attractive from a long-term perspective right now. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is an extremely interesting stock right now, with a 9% dividend yield and nearly $1.2 billion in liquidity, a tremendous amount of financial flexibility for a company with a total market cap of less than $3 billion.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The veteran telecom company is having a stellar year in many respects, but reason for concern has emerged.