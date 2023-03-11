The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 8, 2023

Clay Crumbles: Thank you, and welcome to the Vita Coco Company fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are Mr. Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Rowena Ricalde, the current Principal Financial Officer of the Vita Coco Company. With us today is also Corey Baker, who joined the company yesterday, and will be appointed as new Chief Financial Officer after the company files its 10-K.

Also, on the website, there is an accompanying presentation of our commercial and financial performance results. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's press release and other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

Also, during the call, we will use some non-GAAP financial measures as we describe business performance. The SEC filings, as well as the earnings press release and supplementary earnings presentation, provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and are available on our website as well. And with that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Mike Kirban, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. Mike?

Mike Kirban: Thanks, Clay, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, our commercial plans for 2023, and our expectations for full-year 2023 performance. I want to start by thanking all of our colleagues across the globe for their continued commitment to the Vita Coco Company, and their dedication to our mission of creating ethical, sustainable, better-for-you beverages that uplift our communities and do right by our planet. I would also like to welcome Corey Baker to the team. Corey joins us after 16 years with PepsiCo, bringing very relevant finance leadership experience, and is especially familiar with our industry and its many intricate details.

I'm confident that he will strengthen our commercial capabilities and provide important leadership and mentoring to our finance teams. We'll have him say a few words after we discuss our operating performance. Before addressing our performance and expectations, let me reiterate that we believe we have a strong strategic position in the better-for-you beverage market through our leading position in Coconut Water, and we believe we have the ability to source consumption from multiple beverage categories and occasions to fuel future growth. As a Coconut Water category leader, our goal is to grow the category by increasing household penetration and usage occasions, while continuing to grow our category share through innovations and distribution gains for our products.

I think our success over the last three years is a testament to our focus on consumer conversion and retention supported by the strength of our Coconut Water supply chain. In the last three years, we've grown our Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales 72% in total, notably much faster than our private label business, which grew 22%. Our Vita Coco Coconut Water now represents 74% of our net sales, and our private label business is now less than 25% of our net sales, a percentage that we expect to continue to decrease in future years as our branded business continues to outpace private label. I believe that our goal to build a better beverage platform and that our long-term financial goals of mid-teen net sales growth and high teens adjusted EBITDA margin, remain achievable, particularly as transportation costs improve.

I'm more excited than ever that we are well positioned to take advantage of category tailwinds to continue our strong growth and to improve our margins. On a full-year basis, our consolidated 2022 net sales growth of 13%, confirms that our strategy and commercial execution are working, despite a very challenging environment. Our flagship Vita Coco Coconut Water remains the major driver of consolidated net sales, producing 18% full-year growth against the prior year, while our private label consolidated net sales grew 7%. Importantly, the consolidated growth of our Vita Coco Coconut Water, was driven by 16% full-year volume growth, demonstrating that consumer demand for our Vita Coco Coconut Water remains very healthy. In retail tracked channels in the United States according to IRI, we finished the year with 50% value share on a 52-week basis.

Our Vita Coco Coconut Water remains very healthy, with Vita Coco sales increasing 9% in the fourth quarter in retail tracked channels, and increasing 78% on a three-year stack basis over 2019. According to numerator, we also grew Vita Coco's household penetration in the US to 11.6% for the 12 months ended December 2022. That's up approximately 80 basis points over the last year. We believe our sales growth is coming from a nice combination of new households and increased purchasing, and we believe that we have plenty of room to grow our households further as total household penetration for the Coconut Water category is currently only 23% compared to penetration, for example, of cranberry juice at 52%, and over 75% for orange juice, according to Numerator.

We also believe that there's a significant opportunity for increased consumption occasions, and for availability of our products, as there remain significant distribution opportunities for us in C-store, food service, and on-premise, in addition to our opportunity with our canned Coconut Juice product. Looking to 2023, our commercial initiatives this year are consistent with what we shared last quarter, and we're in the early stages of execution, as further described in the accompanying presentation on our website. First, we're driving expansion of our Multipack strategy to gain share of shelf space and increase basket size for our retailers. Multipacks in Coconut Water are underdeveloped versus other categories, and as the largest brand in the category, we firmly believe we are uniquely positioned to seize this opportunity.

Year-to-date through February 26, 2023 in US IRI scans, our Multipacks are collectively up 53%. Second, we're focused on the broader national rollout of Vita Coco Farmers Organic, which is priced at a premium to our regular SKUs and offers organic Coconut Water in an attractive shelf stable package. Farmers Organic allows us to trade up consumers in price, while keeping them in our brand family. Since the introduction in 2022, we achieved US IRI ACV distribution in Mulo+C of 31% for Farmers Organic, and we believe doubling current distribution over the next two years is a very reasonable goal. Third, we're expanding Vita Coco Coconut Juice in cans to broader distribution after its limited test last year. In 2022, approximately 30% of the Coconut Water volume in the category in retail tracked channels was canned Coconut Water, and we believe Vita Coco Coconut Juice represents a significant opportunity for us to serve new consumers, as it is our first broad-based offering with coconut pulp.

Last year, we launched the cans regionally in sea stores and grew US IRI ACV in this channel to 15%. In 2023, we're rolling out our juice SKUs nationally in C-stores to positive response and expect to drive significant distribution upside in this channel. Fourth, part of our focus is on expanding occasions for Coconut Water. Coconut Water has been used by consumers as a mixer in alcoholic drinks, as well as a remedy for recovery for a long time in tropical cultures, and we believe there's a significant opportunity to bring this consumer behavior to our major markets and unlock more commercial opportunities for Coconut Water. Through our previously announced collaboration with Diageo, we feel 2023 could be the first step on a path to making Coconut Water an essential part of cocktail mixing, as it is in many other parts of the world.

Vita Coco Spiked is a delicious ready-to-drink cocktail sold by Diageo, and blended with their flagship Captain Morgan rum. In parallel, we're testing how to support and promote Vita Coco Coconut Water as a mixer in on-premise channels, which longer-term, could add significantly more distribution opportunities and occasions for the consumption of Coconut Water, and ultimately introduce more drinkers to our brand. Beyond the core commercial initiatives just mentioned, we intend to continue to promote Vita Coco Pressed and Vita Coco Pineapple as attractive entry points for consumers into Coconut Water. We also intend to expand distribution of Vita Coco Coconut Milk in the shelf stable non-dairy set, and to establish our quality credentials in this category with the launch of our Vita Coco Barista product.

We're very excited that our first partnership for our Barista product is with Alfred Coffee on the west coast. We continue to learn from last year's launch of PWR LIFT, and have expanded our distribution into Texas with the support of our KDP distribution partnership. We're supporting this expansion with dedicated execution teams and marketing investment to understand the full potential of this protein-infused isotonic, and how best to expand it in future periods. We see 2023 as a year where our net sales growth and gross margin improvement allows us to invest more aggressively against our opportunities to secure our desired long-term growth, while still delivering significant improvement in profitability. Related to our environmental and social initiatives, we expect to release our annual impact report during the first half 2023.

We've continued to see great progress in our farming communities through the Vita Coco Project, which supports building schools and classrooms, training more coconut growers on sustainable practices, and investing in the distribution and planting of more coconut trees than ever before. We also believe we've made progress in our environmental initiatives. As we begin to baseline our data, we believe we are well positioned to set tangible, impactful goals for the future. We expect to communicate our environmental roadmap in more detail at a later date once we have validated our goals and timeline for achieving them. And now, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Martin Roper.

Martin Roper: Thanks Mike, and good morning, everyone. For the full-year 2022, we achieved net sales growth of 13%, driven by strong Vita Coco Coconut Water growth of 18%. This total company net sales performance comes on top of a particularly strong 2021, when we grew net sales by 22% versus 2020, and it represents our second consecutive year of double-digit growth. Overall, we have achieved a three-year CAGR of 15% since 2019, which is in line with our long-term mid-teens net sales growth target. Our fourth quarter 2022 net sales were up 6%, with Vita Coco Coconut Water up 4%, and private label up 25%. In the Americas, our Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales grew 19% for the full year, including 17% volume growth, reflecting strong consumer demand and low single-digit contribution from price increases, offset slightly by some mix shift impacts to lower net revenue per case equivalent channels.

Importantly, for the full year 2022, we grew some non-track channels faster than track channels, which explains some of the difference in shipment growth versus scans. As we solved the inventory out-of-stock issues that we discussed last quarter, we are seeing an acceleration of our sales trends, as is visible in the 21% year-to-date 2023 retail dollar scan growth rate in the investor deck. While we are back in inventory, our commercial teams and distributors are working hard to rebuild any lost distribution and make sure retail shelves are sold again. Internationally, we are seeing similar strengths of Vita Coco Coconut Water, with 11% volume growth for the full-year, while net sales grew 11% as price increases were offset by foreign exchange impacts on our reported revenue.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, our Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales grew 4% versus the very strong performance in the prior fourth quarter, and an impressive 115% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Private label net sales positively impacted fourth quarter growth, being up 25% on a consolidated basis, driven by 5% volume growth and a positive product mix shift from increased coconut oil orders. I'll remind you that quarterly trends for private label tend to be impacted by timing of orders and shipments, and we would suggest using year-to-date trends as a better indication of private label business health. For the full-year 2022, our private label business volume was down 3%, reflecting the lost business we described last quarter, while net revenue was up 7%, due mostly to pricing gains.

Moving on to margins, gross margins contracted sequentially quarter-over-quarter due to approximately $2 million of unexpected domestic transportation costs and associated inventory handling expenses that we incurred during the fourth quarter. Both impacts were primarily due to the increase in finished goods received into and held by our third-party warehouses in the Americas, because the volume being shipped to customers was lower than the inventory arriving as in-transit times dropped. The challenges of inbounding the inventory into our warehouses in a timely and efficient way, caused excess costs, and we had to add some additional warehouse capacity on a temporary basis to accommodate, which created inefficiencies. These costs include detention and demurrage charges, warehouse charges, shipping and transfer costs, pallets, and other costs related to the squeeze.

While we incurred some additional unusual costs due to these challenges early in 2023, we believe these issues are largely behind us. If we ignore these temporary cost inefficiencies, we estimate our gross margin would've been more comparable to the third quarter, with benefits from improved pricing for Vita Coco Coconut Water being offset by some gross margin dilution due to increased private label mix and by increased promotional allowances due to the size and timing of branded promotional activity. Excluding a non-cash impairment charge related to Runa intangible assets, SG&A came in close to where we anticipated in the fourth quarter. So, most of the gross margin dollar hit that I just described, flowed straight through to reducing the adjusted EBITDA.

Reiterating what Mike said, we are confident in our underlying business, and we believe are well-positioned for a strong 2023, with multiple commercial initiatives to produce strong branded topline growth, while the improving transportation cost environment should greatly improve our margin structure. We believe our commercial plans for the year should produce net sales growth in 2023 between 9% and 11%, with the Vita Coco Coconut Water growth in the mid-teens, and our private label net sales expected to be soft in the first half, and finish approximately flat for the full-year. On cost of goods for 2023, we are seeing inflationary increases on most non-transportation finished goods cost elements that we are endeavoring to mitigate through efficiencies and sourcing optimization initiatives.

Before the effects of transportation cost improvement, our goal is to achieve similar inflation on finished goods costs as in prior years. As we have previously described, the major part of cost of goods increases since 2020, has been increases to ocean freight and domestic transportation costs, which for us includes detention and demurrage, port charges due to use of warehouse costs, and general domestic shipping costs. These increases were material to our cost structure, and were only partially covered by the pricing actions that we were able to implement. We expect the transportation cost pressures to recede in 2023 and 2024 relative to levels seen in 2021 and 22. We expect that in 2023, we will see material benefit from significantly lower freight costs, and lower domestic transportation costs, and from efficiencies in our domestic logistics operations.

As previously communicated, we entered the year with a significantly lower forward contract commitment to ocean freight costs than historically. So, we are purposely much more exposed in 2023 to spot rates than our past practice. To the extent that we are offered contracts that are more in line with historical norms, we may increase our contractual coverage through the year to secure rates and capacity. Our 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance represents our current evaluation of these externalities. It reflects our expectation of net sales growth, mixed benefits of higher branded growth relative to private label, and the pricing actions taken in 2022, plus a significant increase in our gross margins based on current knowledge of transportation costs.

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance also reflects increased SG&A due to planned increased marketing and sales execution, and increased employee headcount as fill in our public company needs, and employee cost increases, partially due to an increase in expected incentive compensation, which did not fully pay out in 2022, and increased equity compensation costs. Our planned increase in marketing and sales execution investment, reflects our belief that 2023 is a year to invest in our growth initiatives, now that supply chain disruptions are diminishing. On an organizational note, I would like to thank Rowena Ricalde, who served since September as our Interim Chief Financial Officer, for her leadership and contributions during our recent CFO search.

Rowena and her team really stepped up and ensured that we could be quite patient and thoughtful in our search. Thank you, Rowena. With that, I will turn the call over to Rowena Ricalde, our Principal Financial Officer.

Rowena Ricalde: Thanks, Martin, and hello, everyone. I will now provide you with some additional details on the full-year 2022 financial results. I will then discuss the drivers of our outlook for the 2023 full fiscal year. For the full-year 2022, net sales increased $48 million or 13% year-over-year to $428 million, driven by Vita Coco Coconut Water growth of 18% in net sales, and private label growth of 7%. On a segment basis, within the Americas, Vita Coco Coconut Water increased net sales by $44 million to $276 million, while private label increased $8 million to $88 million. Vita Coco Coconut Water benefited from 17% volume growth and 2% net price mix benefit, while private label declined 2% in volume, which was more than offset by price mix benefits driving full-year net sales growth of 9%.

For the full-year, our international segment net sales were down 3%, with Vita Coco Coconut Water up 11%, offset by declines in private label and other. Within the international segment, due to the large currency headwinds during the year, volume is a better indicator of business health in our view. Total international volume growth was up 4%, with Vita Coco Coconut Water showing 11% volume growth, and private label and other case equivalent volume down. For the year, the international segment represented 13% of total company net sales, down from 15% in prior year. On a full-year basis, consolidated gross profit was $103 million, down $10 million versus prior year, and gross margin was 24% down from 30% in prior year. These decreases are mainly due to increased transportation costs, with some offsets from volume and price increases.

In 2022, we estimate that on a rate basis, we incurred approximately $67 million in cost increases or inefficiencies above our 2020 levels, with close to $31 million occurring in 2022. For the fourth quarter, our consolidated gross profit dollars were flat versus the fourth quarter of 2021. As you can see in our earnings presentation, our total cost of goods per case equivalent for the fourth quarter 2022, increased 1% versus prior year period, which was already exceptionally high relative to 2020. In particular, our fourth quarter 2022 cost of goods were impacted by the domestic transportation cost that Martin described, with only a minimal offset from the emerging benefit of lower ocean freight. Looking at our total cost of goods inflation on a cost per equivalent basis, we estimate that our consolidated gross profit was reduced by approximately $3 million in Q4 2022, driven by the unusual transportation costs, inflations and inefficiencies.

When comparing the lower fourth quarter margin of 24.4% versus our third quarter 22 margin of 26.3%, this decrease was due to the unexpected domestic transportation costs related to our inventory bill that were incurred late in the year, estimated as approximately $2 million impact on the quarter, and slightly increased promotional pricing on branded programs in fourth quarter of 2022 that were new this year. Moving on to operating expenses. Full-year 2022 SG&A costs increased $12 million, primarily due to the non-cash accounting impairment charge of $7 million for the intangible assets related to Runa, increased personnel costs and public company expenses, partially offset by non-recurring IPL readiness costs in the 2021 base. Our SG&A in the fourth quarter 2022 was flat versus the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter 2022, reductions in marketing and bonus expense compared to fourth quarter 2021, were offset by the non-cash accounting impairment charge for intangible assets noted previously. Net income attributable to shareholders for the full-year 2022 was $8 million or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $19 million or $0.35 per diluted share for prior year. Net income for the year was reduced by increased cost of goods and increased SG&A costs for the full-year, offset by some volume growth and pricing increases. Full-year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, the intangibles, impairments, stock compensation, and FX, and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on FX derivatives, was $20 million in 2022, down from $37 million in 2021.

The decrease was primarily due to the significant cost of goods increases and increased SG&A in our first full-year as a public company, partially offset by volume growth and pricing. Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow. As of December 31, 2022, we had total cash on hand of $20 million and no debt under our revolving credit facility, compared to $29 million of cash and no debt as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in net cash was primarily driven by working capital due to inventory increases over the year and an accounts payable decrease. The inventory increase was accompanied by a significant decrease in in-transit inventory, which has created the warehousing challenges that Martin mentioned earlier. At year-end 2021, approximately half of our inventory was in transit, mostly on water, from supplier to our third-party warehouses, while at year-end 2022, approximately 30% was in transit.

Our supply chain team slowed our purchases during the fourth quarter to mitigate this challenge, which resulted in the decrease in payables on the balance sheet. By the end of the year, we expect inventories to return to more normal levels in terms of days on hand, which we believe should generate a working capital benefit in 2023. Our balance sheet is strong, and based on our projections and inventory plans, we expect 2023 to be a strong cash generative year. Our initial guidance for net sales growth this 2023 of between 9% and 11%, does not assume any further Vita Coco Coconut Water price increases, as we currently believe the full-year impact of the price increases executed in 2022, are sufficient to deliver our target results, but we will be flexible in our approach to pricing as we see how the year unfolds.

Our guidance for 2023 full-year gross margin is between 32% and 34%. We anticipate that our gross margins will benefit from significant improvement in transportation costs, mixed benefits, and our price actions in 2022, with first quarter gross margin approaching 30%, and the next two quarters sequentially improving before stabilizing. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance of $52 million to $58 million, reflects current plans for SG&A, which in total, represents higher growth over 2022 GAAP reported SG&A, then our expected net sales growth. As Martin indicated, the increase in SG&A is to cover planned increased marketing and sales execution costs, increased employee count as we fill in our public company needs, and higher employee costs, which includes bonus and stock compensation costs.

We could increase our planned spending if we see attractive opportunities to support our long-term growth plans. And with that, I'd like to turn the call back to Martin for his closing remarks.

Martin Roper: Thank you, Rowena. Before wrapping up, I just wanted to give Corey a chance to say hello. Corey, it'll be great if you could briefly describe your background and what drove you to join our team.

Corey Baker: Thank you, Martin. First, I'd like to thank Mike, Martin, and the board for the opportunity. I'd also like to thank Rowena for her leadership over the last eight months. I'm really excited to join the Vita Coco company. The team at Vita Coco has built an amazing brand and a great corporate culture. I see this opportunity to build a really special beverage business on top of the base. Briefly, my background is, I've spent the last 16 years at PepsiCo across a wide variety of relevant finance roles. I spent the first 12 years of my career within the North American beverage business, including six years working with PepsiCo's juice businesses in the US and Canada. My final role in North America was CFO of Canada Beverages, where I was responsible for all finance and accounting.

For the last four years, I've worked within our global HQ, where I focused on driving accelerated growth for the international beverage business, including Pep's international franchise bottlers, Sodastream, and the Beyond the Bottle businesses. Functionally, I've built strong global finance teams, with specific focus on driving digital transformation, and I'm excited to bring this experience to Vita Coco to help deliver on our vision. I look forward to working with everyone on this call.

Martin Roper: Thank you, Corey. To close, I'd like to reiterate our confidence in the long-term potential of the Vita Coco Company, our ability to build a better beverage platform, and the strengths of our Vita Coco brand. We are excited about our key initiatives to drive growth in 2023, and the relief that the recent rapid drop in ocean transportation costs should provide us after a very challenging two years. In 2023, we intend to invest in marketing and sales execution to maintain or accelerate our growth and to continue to build our long-term capabilities. We have strong brands and a solid balance sheet, and we are well positioned to compete. Thank you for joining us today, and thank you for your interest in the Vita Coco company. That concludes our fourth quarter prepared remarks, and we will now take questions.

