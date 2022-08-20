The Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COCO) market cap touched US$848m last week, benefiting both private companies who own 43% as well as institutions

A look at the shareholders of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 16% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 24% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vita Coco Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vita Coco Company?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Vita Coco Company does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vita Coco Company's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Vita Coco Company is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Reignwood Group with 6.1% of shares outstanding. Michael Kirban is the second largest shareholder owning 5.1% of common stock, and Granahan Investment Management, LLC holds about 4.7% of the company stock. Michael Kirban, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Vita Coco Company

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in The Vita Coco Company, Inc.. Insiders have a US$110m stake in this US$848m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Vita Coco Company. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 43%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

