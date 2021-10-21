Vita Coco Prices IPO Below Range at $15 a Share

Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coconut beverage maker Vita Coco Co. priced its $173 million initial public offering below a marketed range, while a Chicago-area hamburger and hot dog chain sold its shares at the top of its target.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Vita Coco and its existing shareholders sold 11.5 million shares Wednesday for $15 each after marketing them for $18 to $21, according to a person familiar with the information who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public yet. The company is valued in the IPO at about $833 million, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A representative for New York-based Vita Coco declined to comment.

Restaurant company Portillo’s Inc. sold almost 20.3 million shares Wednesday for $20 each to raise more than $405 million, according to a statement. It had marketed the shares for $17 to $20.

IPOs pricing Wednesday included one other consumer company as well as an investment firm and a software company.

  • Winc Inc., a Santa Monica, California-based winemaker, is planning to raise as much as $80 million in its IPO.

  • Dallas-based Investment firm P10 Inc. is seeking to raise up to $320 million in its listing.

  • Financial software firm Enfusion Inc., based in Chicago, is planning to raise as much as $319 million in its IPO.

Vita Coco’s offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Evercore Inc. Vita Coco’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol COCO.

Concurrent to the IPO, an affiliate of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million of stock from investment firm Verlinvest, an existing backer and selling shareholder in the offering, the prospectus shows.

Keurig is a distributor of Vita Coco and RUNA Clear Energy, an energy drink owned by Vita.

Early investors in Vita Coco included celebrities Madonna, Matthew McConaughey and Demi Moore.

Portillo’s offering was led by Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Piper Sandler. Its shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PTLO.

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Portillo’s started in a trailer in 1963 and has grown to 67 restaurants in nine states, according to its prospectus. It features what it calls iconic Chicago street food.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $15 to $20. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy noted 'We believe a favorable cycle, alongside benefits from self-help actions (product, cost, international improvement), can keep Ford compelling from a near-term financial / cycle standpoint, while also importantly ensuring that Ford’s secular transition plans will be amply funded.' Levy also noted

  • Ford stock rallies to highest in 6 years

    Ford Motor Co. stock rose more than 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse turned bullish on the shares, praising the Detroit auto maker's turnaround after a series of "disappointments."

  • Mark Ridley-Thomas Enters Not Guilty Plea

    Mark Ridley-Thomas enters a 'not guilty' plea at his arraignment for federal indictments of bribery and conspiracy. Ridley-Thomas was also suspended from his spot on the L.A. City Council, with an 11-3 vote to suspend him immediately.

  • Casino Machine Maker Scientific Games Close to $3 Billion Lotteries IPO in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientific Games Corp., a maker of casino slot machines, is nearing an Australian initial public offering of its global lotteries business that could raise about A$4 billion ($3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzz

  • Is Seagen Inc.'s(NASDAQ:SGEN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a...

  • N. Va. energy firm files for up to $855M IPO

    The company took in a massive $125 million investment last year from an affiliate of the Qatar Investment Authority.

  • Stronghold Digital Mining soars 68% in trading debut alongside bitcoin's rise to all-time high

    Stronghold Digital Mining derives much of its crypto mining power generation from coal refuse sites in Pennsylvania.

  • AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

    AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million ba

  • Alibaba shares soar after Jack Ma reported on Europe trip

    Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor hopes that the worst of China's regulatory crackdown for the internet giant might be over.

  • Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao slows growth as COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite

    China's biggest hot pot chain Haidilao is slowing its rollout of new restaurants and increasing diversification of its fare, tempering its rapid expansion during the coronavirus pandemic to cope with a subsequent slump in consumer spending. Haidilao, which became so popular in recent years that it appeased customers in hours-long queues for its soups by providing free manicures, snacks and shoe shines, is at the forefront of a reckoning in China's restaurant industry post-pandemic. China's catering industry shrank 4.5% in August, before recovering for growth of 3.1% last month.

  • Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

    Is he looking at you or looking at personal information about you? CSA Images via Getty ImagesFacebook’s recently announced Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in, are in the news again. Facebook has kicked off a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. Ray-Ban Stories glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to the gla

  • Google’s New Pixel and Android Beef Up iPhone Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Google launched the latest Pixel smartphones Tuesday, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc.’s iPhone.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case

  • Blackstone Acquires Majority Stake in Spanx

    Blackstone bought a majority stake in women’s shapewear company Spanx that valued the company at $1.2 billion. The private-equity firm said that it sees the opportunity to continue the digital growth of the business and help the company expand globally and into other categories. Spanx founder, Sara Blakely, will remain a significant shareholder and, at closing, will become executive chairwoman, according to the press release.

  • Chipmaker GlobalFoundries Sets Terms For Highly Anticipated IPO

    Chipmaker GlobalFoundries has set terms for its initial public offering, which seeks $2.4 billion and a valuation near $25 billion.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.

  • Netflix's Korean series 'My Name' is surging in popularity following the success of 'Squid Game'

    "Squid Game" and "My Name," two Korean-language series, are both among Netflix's most popular titles right now.

  • 3 Real Estate Funds With Target Annual Returns of Over 18%

    Private real estate funds have traditionally been an investment vehicle reserved almost exclusively for institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. However, individual investors are now accessing the opportunity to get a piece of the high potential returns and passive income that owning equity in commercial real estate can provide. Here are 3 real estate offerings currently available that have target returns between 18% and 22%. New Era Medical Investment Fund IV: Sponsored by New Era Compani

  • IPO for Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Mining Prices at $19, Above Expected Range

    Stronghold Digital Mining's IPO is priced at $19 a share, higher than the anticipated range of $16 to $18. The offering was upsized to 6.7 million shares.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.