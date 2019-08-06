Should You Like Vita Group Limited’s (ASX:VTG) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vita Group:

0.21 = AU$25m ÷ (AU$214m - AU$97m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Vita Group has an ROCE of 21%.

See our latest analysis for Vita Group

Is Vita Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Vita Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 15% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Vita Group's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Vita Group's current ROCE of 21% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 55%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vita Group's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:VTG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 6th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Vita Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Vita Group has total assets of AU$214m and current liabilities of AU$97m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Vita Group's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Vita Group's ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research. There might be better investments than Vita Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.