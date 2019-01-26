Is Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Overpaying Its CEO?

Maxine Horne became the CEO of Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Maxine Horne’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Vita Group Limited has a market cap of AU$180m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$861k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$279m. The median CEO compensation in that group is AU$361k.

It would therefore appear that Vita Group Limited pays Maxine Horne more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Vita Group, below.

ASX:VTG CEO Compensation January 26th 19 More

Is Vita Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Vita Group Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 5.1% per year. Its revenue is up 2.6% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn’t enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Vita Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 47% over three years, some Vita Group Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Vita Group Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Vita Group.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



