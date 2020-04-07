What Is Vita Group's (ASX:VTG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Vita Group (ASX:VTG) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 43% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Vita Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Vita Group's P/E of 6.32 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Vita Group has a lower P/E than the average (7.5) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

Vita Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Vita Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Vita Group's earnings per share fell by 2.6% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 2.7% a year, over the last 5 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Vita Group's Balance Sheet

With net cash of AU$24m, Vita Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 15% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Vita Group's P/E Ratio

Vita Group has a P/E of 6.3. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 13.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. Given Vita Group's P/E ratio has declined from 9.1 to 6.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.