VitaBounty Expands Their Retail Reach Following May's ECRM Conference

ECRM Propels VitaBounty Towards Retail Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaBounty moves forward with plans to expand their online sales after a successful round of meetings at the historic virtual ECRM conference. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is an opportunity for established and emerging brands to meet with retailers in their field, in the hopes of having their products sold through some of the largest online and brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

May's ECRM program Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition has been an anomalous event since the conference was forced to be held entirely online due to social distancing procedures. This change in meeting format has served to uplift brands who are able to adapt by demonstrating significant tech-literacy in what is being called the new age of business to business marketing.

VitaBounty came to this fast-paced conference prepared, with a strong catalog of products that are completely unique to the health and wellness world. The digital version of this normally face-to-face event prioritized brands with well-researched products that gave buyers plenty of reference material in a short amount of time.

VitaBounty is no stranger to online retail as they have been selling their line of supplemental health products through their website for years with excellent customer reviews and feedback. Throughout 2020, VitaBounty has expanded their reach in the United States market, by partnering with industry giants like Walmart to enhance their customer base.

One of VitaBounty's best-selling products, VitaRenu, has recently been listed for sale across both Walmart and Amazon, and is already racking up a wealth of positive customer reviews. Accumulating Amazon reviews not only helps VitaBounty sell through Amazon but also serves as a searchable form of validation for customers who may read the reviews, then choose to buy through another website.

VitaRenu is a powdered supplement mixture that can easily be integrated into juice or smoothies to add a full day's worth of fruits and vegetables as well as a healthy serving of fiber, Omega-3 fatty acids, and pre and probiotics.

Over the past few months, VitaRenu has gained recognition from a variety of retailers for its potency and appeal across customer demographics, making it a hit at last May's ECRM conference.

Another prominently featured product from VitaBounty was their immune support serum, VitaImmune, which has grown in popularity since its launch. VitaImmune is an easy to take liquid supplement comprised of natural ingredients that work with the body to achieve the desired effects. One of the most unique ingredients in VitaImmune is Lentinex, a proprietary form of the supplement beta-glucan.

VitaBounty's ability to bring the latest, most innovative ingredients to the forefront of the supplement industry has made them a frontrunner at this year's ECRM conference, and they look forward to a year of expansion online and in stores.

