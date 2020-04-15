VitaBounty's Plant-Based Nutritional Formula Now For Sale Through Amazon.com

VitaBounty's Products Are Now For Sale Through Retail Giant, Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovator in the field of nutritional wellness, VitaBounty, debuts their VitaRenu superfood powder on Amazon.com. VitaBounty is known for creating high-quality supplements and mix-ins using all-natural ingredients, making it easy to get a daily serving of fruits and vegetables. VitaBounty's products were created in partnership with experts in the field of food and nutritional science at Cornell University, and provide holistic, easy to absorb essential vitamins and minerals.

Selling through Amazon opens up a whole new world of customer potential to VitaBounty, Amazon sales made up over three-quarters of all supplement sales in the United States last year. And VitaBounty fills a unique niche in Amazon's online wellness products with their specially crafted, plant-powered supplement powder.

VitaRenu is designed to help boost and maintain energy levels, utilizing phytonutrients for nutrient regeneration within the body, with 100% bioactive ingredients. This superfood contains pre and probiotics, a high dose of Omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin, calcium, and dietary fiber just to name a few benefits.

The bio-active ingredients in VitaBounty's products far exceed the standards for wholesome food by not only offering antioxidants, probiotics, fiber and omega-3's, but by utilizing synergistic ingredients. Natural ingredients help each other thrive within the body. For example, the fiber from chia seeds and psyllium husk in VitaBounty act as a prebiotic, so that the hefty dose of probiotics in every serving have a chance to thrive in the gut environment, or microbiome. A healthy and active microbiome helps the body absorb nutrients, increasing the bioavailability of Vitabounty's antioxidant ingredients.

Understanding how all components of health are interconnected creates total wellness. VitaBounty makes holistic nutrition accessible and delicious, with ingredient combinations that are one part science and one part old-world nutrition; relying on the plants and mycelium that have been used in natural medicine for centuries, and tested by experts in nutritional science.

VitaBounty's products are already available for purchase through Amazon.com, and the company has plans to continue their expansion throughout the year, with the promise of products for sale online and in stores across the United States.

