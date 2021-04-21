Vitafusion recall: Church & Dwight recall select gummy vitamins after reports of 'metallic mesh'

A popular vitamin brand recalled some of its gummy products because they could contain metal.

In a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Tuesday, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight said it "initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material."

The products were manufactured from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, the notice said, and the company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury. However, it said, in "some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract."

Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

Health alert: USDA issues public health alert for more than 211,000 pounds of ground turkey for possible salmonella risk

On its website, the company said the recall was for "select vitamin products that were manufactured within a very limited timeframe due to an isolated issue at one of our manufacturing facilities."

The affected products were distributed to stores and online retailers from Nov. 13 to April 9. A list of retailers that sold the products was not available Wednesday.

Two of the products – the kids' melatonin and Fiber Well 90-count – were sold at Publix grocery stores, according to a recall notice on Publix's website.

Consumers who purchased the affected vitamins should "stop consumption immediately" and can get a full refund by calling the company's Consumer Affairs team at 1-800-981-4710 "before disposing of the product."

For illness or injury, the recall notice says to call 1-888-234-1828.

Recall alert: List of affected vitamins

The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC), lot code and expiration date. The company said no other products are included in this recall.

Story continues

Vitafusion Kids Melatonin, 50 count, UPC 0-2791-00170-8, lot code WA03076268, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 220 count, UPC 0-27917-01984-0; lot code WA03087520, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA02487524, expiration date September 2022; and lot code WA03086273, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion SleepWell, 250 count, UPC 0-27917-02524-7, lot code WA03077414, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion MultiVites, 150 count, UPC 0-27917-01919-2, lot code WA03044959, expiration date April 2022

Vitafusion Melatonin, 44 count, UPC 0-27917-28011-0, lot code WA03076270, expiration date November 2022

Vitafusion Melatonin, 140 count, UPC 0-27917-02671-8; lot code WA03076990, expiration date November 2022; lot code WA03077852, expiration date November 2022; and lot code WA02608988, expiration date September 2022

Vitafusion Fiber Well, 90 count, UPC 0-27917-01890-4, lot code WA02187020, expiration date August 2022; lot code WA03086671, expiration date November 2022 and lot code WA03087521, expiration date November 2022

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vitafusion recall 2021: Gummy vitamins including melatonin recalled