Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP) insider upped their holding by 8.2% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Vital Healthcare Property Trust's (NZSE:VHP ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vital Healthcare Property Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Andrew Evans bought NZ$146k worth of shares at a price of NZ$2.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$2.82). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andrew Evans.

Andrew Evans bought a total of 55.68k shares over the year at an average price of NZ$2.91. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about NZ$2.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Vital Healthcare Property Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Vital Healthcare Property Trust shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Vital Healthcare Property Trust insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Vital Healthcare Property Trust (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

