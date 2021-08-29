Vital (NZSE:VTL) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

The board of Vital Limited (NZSE:VTL) has announced that the dividend on 15th of October will be reduced by 20% to NZ$0.024. This means that the dividend yield is 3.1%, which is a bit low when comparing to other companies in the industry.

Vital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Vital's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 27.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 143%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.20 to NZ$0.025. The dividend has fallen 88% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Vital's earnings per share has shrunk at 28% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Vital you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

