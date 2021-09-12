Vital (NZSE:VTL) Is Reducing Its Dividend To NZ$0.024

Vital Limited's (NZSE:VTL) dividend is being reduced to NZ$0.024 on the 15th of October. This means that the annual payment will be 3.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Vital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 144% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 11%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to fall by 27.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 143%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.02. This works out to a decline of approximately 90% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Vital's EPS has declined at around 28% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Vital (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

