We have a vital role to play in diffusing youth anger before it turns into violence

We must understand as parents, as leaders and as a community there are greater factors that have contributed to the issues we are seeing with our youth. These factors are critical to our level of awareness and contribute to the thinking that leads to violence and need rectifying it at the root.

Ashley Necole James

Consistent conversation with our youth and constant exposure to mentors and community leaders is a great start to assuring safety and understanding for you as a parent and your youth. Making self-awareness and purpose-driven conversations are a must. Youth are the most empowering tool to inspire and empower other youth directly to minimize the issues that surface in places our conversations will not reach in the heat of the moment.

It is important our youth get certain discussions first-hand from those who are witnesses to violence; have had to diffuse, avoid or protect themselves from the violence; or who may have had to report violence.

Youth being exposed to someone who has experienced this has a much greater impact on that youth's ability to comprehend the reality of these events and how close they are to witnessing it or coming in contact with a youth that may carry a gun, as this is more common than ever.

It is important that parents and youth understand there is so much power in awareness of what they can do to impact the overall challenge of youth by having these conversations as needed.

Parents should stay connected to or engaged with community leaders, accessible youth mentors and those who are active in bringing awareness to safety around the issues of youth violence and gun violence. Youth must know that each of us has a role in influencing the culture around youth violence and gun violence by just having the right understanding and approach.

Parents, if you cannot fully understand the dynamics enough to explain or offer support to your youth or others you have contact with violence, it is best to expose them to someone who can.

This gives youth the benefit of becoming highly aware of the control and support they can offer in any situation, as well as how to stay safe and recognize situations as they arise. Empowering youth on how they can help save lives through simple prevention conversations (among other steps), to remove yourself and others safely or diffuse the situation safely.

The most significant factor we can offer parents is the focus of self-awareness of our youth and the power of influence in music, movies and conversation and where the violence stems from.

The Social Dilemma is a great resource for parents to have a deeper awareness on the impact social media has on youth mental health and behavior, as it leads to violence and many other issues with our youth.

Becoming conscious of the challenges, as well as the opportunities to evolve beyond the violence through a collective level of awareness and action steps to prevent, disrupt and resolve the issues that we have most direct control of before a situation evolves into a violent act such as gun violence.

Ashley "A'Jai" Necole is a Lansing resident, youth mentor, former collegiate coach and athlete, published author and creator of a program to help empower and strengthen the mental health of parents and youth through life coaching and personal development programs. Visit theworkprep.com to learn more.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Parents are not alone in curbing youth gun violence in urban areas