Vital statistics: Dec. 15-20, 2023

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·2 min read

Dec. 24—Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 15-20

>> Daniel Abraham Allen and Allison Masako Uchima

>> Caitlin Ruth Bransby and Joseph Andrew Santiago Spinali

>> Justin Evan Lo Chen and Selma Hopstock Skah

>> Leann Marie Collins and Garitt Lee Johnston

>> Armon Rowel Fernandez Coronel and Sara Kela Ann Teixeira

>> Ryan Andrea Dang and Briana Nicole McDaniel

>> Roxanne Theodora Finigan and Patrick Karl Stehr

>> Justin Anthony Gray and Ashley Johanna Pineda

>> Lisa Hoang Ha and Benjamin David Williams

>> Terry Francis Hall and Emily Benedita Olvera

>> Tyler Joseph Hernandez and Alma Delia Cortes

>> Daniel Andre Ignacio and Patricia Bianca Alcala Torres

>> Jeremy Steven Johnson and Stephanie Aguilera

>> Mae Leizel Reyes Lagpacan and Marcus Anthony Mahle

>> Raven Alexandra Lopez and Andrew Taylor Carpenter

>> Lance Hide Matayoshi and Evelyn-Virgie Natividad Oliveros

>> Phillip Georg David Medina and Julia Brigitte Hecht

>> Gary Alan Meurer and Lori Ann Hinds

>> Marissa Marie Montoya and Justin Thomas Makin

>> Daniel Musse Gomes and Leticia Vidaurre de Aguiar

>> Adam Joseph Pike and Stephanie Liza Fortin Escusa

>> Silia Makeleta Pooi and Matthew Kiyoshi Izumi

>> Marina Pospelova and Sergiy Abrasimovskyy

>> Kayla Marie Ravelo and Ulysses Daniel Perea

>> Shawn Rees and Jenna Kate Rozee

>> Jessica Renee Robinson and Matthew Brian Raith

>> Joshua Kanoa Robison and Lucy Kelly

>> Angelic Elizabeth Sanchez and Vonn Nathaniel Villafranca Ordonez

>> Sean Matthew Settle and Brittney Alexandra Miller

>> Johnny Ducusin Tadifa and Babylyn Bitagun De leon

>> Christopher Michael Kapena Yee and Stephanie Hatsuko Nagasawa

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 15-20

>> Pu'uwai Leipualani Fonseca

>> Uakea Hali'alaulani Fonseca

>> Jordi Akira Fukunaga

>> Rylene Amber Razote Galera

>> Journey Rayn Malacas Querido

>> Lyla-Rose Elena Ku'u'anelani Roman-Santos

>> Lexie Mailani Akemi Romero

>> Alaka'i Michael Sanders

>> Celine Yuna Vigeant

