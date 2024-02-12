Vital statistics -- Feb. 2 to 8, 2024
Feb. 12—Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 2-8
>> William Inocencio Aquino and Hong-Diep Vo Nguyen
>> Robert Allen Arnold and Abby Lynn Pfannenstiel
>> Kimberly Ann Bordeaux and John Martin McDonald
>> Patricia Virginia Camacaro Gonzalez and Weston Marshall Titus Tolman
>> Jason Richard Collier and Samantha Mari Martin
>> Allesandra Marie Crossland and Jamie Anderson Campbell
>> Sharon Quijano Dela Cruz and Isaiah Joshua De Juan Galindez
>> Aaron Ikaika Griffin and Alexandra Keanuenue Cieslak
>> Yu Han and Yingying Cai
>> Anastasia Hanson Duthie and John Duthie
>> Macy Alexandra Holloway and Luke Frederick Miller
>> Sydney Rae Hugus and Sterling Anthony Woods
>> Scott Masao Kim and Kimiko Kato
>> Ethan Lyon Lee and Lingyin Qian
>> Adriana Stephanie Molina Sosa and Gabriel Stephen Gaidosh
>> Susan Cecilia Moreno and Maximiliano Luis Fernando Moreno Santana
>> Erika Isamar Ochoa and Virgil Uysingco Angara
>> Kirk-Lyn Stacia Ohira and Tau Piimanu Frisbee Over
>> Maile Alohalani Opfer and Jacob Vincent Baker
>> Jill Ann Ray and Justin Allen Forbes
>> Michael Andrew Rich and Jessica Marie Askey
>> Brittany Paige Senn and Ali Shahabi
>> Rachel Megan Taculad and Steven Donald Green
>> Tyler Austin Taylor and Heather Marie Evans
>> Mitchell Lee Thomas and Juressa Hugo Lobo
>> Victoria Catherine Viray and Christian Bartolome Lopez
>> Bradley Christopher Webster and Laura Rose Xiao Connelly
>> Robert Williams and Kanyarat Sitkhongkajon
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 2-8
>> Mackenzie Pakalana Alip
>> Luka Kai Manak Aoyagi
>> Isla Lituhayu Boenari
>> Olivia James Conquest
>> Kahiau Kolbie Cristobal
>> Maivren Romee Ramos Gervacio
>> Nickolas Badua Hipolito
>> Melody Mylove Ishida
>> Luca Ioane Jung
>> Rosalyyn Kalahiki Umiamaka Ku'uanelalani Kawaihalau-Liliu
>> Cillian-Michael Hekilinuikaupohulaniakea Keliipuleole
>> Carsyn Hawayo Kochi
>> Maia-Lynne Ta'aikaula Moemoana Lau
>> Alexandar Keanuenue Makana Pomaika'imaikalani Lee- Weeks
>> Jahzara Arabella Laurienne Eve Maranan
>> Paxton Henry Nakasone
>> Delina Mierae Nichols
>> Thalia Napuaokaleiu'i Yuki Nielsen
>> Jonah Seojun Paishon
>> Harlow Paige Reyes
>> Charlotte Tatsuko Ka Malamalama e Alakai Kou Ala Robinson
>> Kai Luke Seto
>> Timothy Makaio Layugan Shaner
>> Mila Margaret Sicard
>> Jaxen Kekoa Siobal
>> Mateo Nikolas Torres
>> Cheyenne Kehaulani Fe'aomoelupe Tui'one
>> Jalen Kai Watson
>> Odyn Mahauwela Ka'imina'auao Tolentino Wilker
>> Koa Natalio Williams
>> Jayson Jw Xue
>> Ciara Sanosa Young