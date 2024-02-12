Vital statistics -- Feb. 2 to 8, 2024

Feb. 12—Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 2-8

>> William Inocencio Aquino and Hong-Diep Vo Nguyen

>> Robert Allen Arnold and Abby Lynn Pfannenstiel

>> Kimberly Ann Bordeaux and John Martin McDonald

>> Patricia Virginia Camacaro Gonzalez and Weston Marshall Titus Tolman

>> Jason Richard Collier and Samantha Mari Martin

>> Allesandra Marie Crossland and Jamie Anderson Campbell

>> Sharon Quijano Dela Cruz and Isaiah Joshua De Juan Galindez

>> Aaron Ikaika Griffin and Alexandra Keanuenue Cieslak

>> Yu Han and Yingying Cai

>> Anastasia Hanson Duthie and John Duthie

>> Macy Alexandra Holloway and Luke Frederick Miller

>> Sydney Rae Hugus and Sterling Anthony Woods

>> Scott Masao Kim and Kimiko Kato

>> Ethan Lyon Lee and Lingyin Qian

>> Adriana Stephanie Molina Sosa and Gabriel Stephen Gaidosh

>> Susan Cecilia Moreno and Maximiliano Luis Fernando Moreno Santana

>> Erika Isamar Ochoa and Virgil Uysingco Angara

>> Kirk-Lyn Stacia Ohira and Tau Piimanu Frisbee Over

>> Maile Alohalani Opfer and Jacob Vincent Baker

>> Jill Ann Ray and Justin Allen Forbes

>> Michael Andrew Rich and Jessica Marie Askey

>> Brittany Paige Senn and Ali Shahabi

>> Rachel Megan Taculad and Steven Donald Green

>> Tyler Austin Taylor and Heather Marie Evans

>> Mitchell Lee Thomas and Juressa Hugo Lobo

>> Victoria Catherine Viray and Christian Bartolome Lopez

>> Bradley Christopher Webster and Laura Rose Xiao Connelly

>> Robert Williams and Kanyarat Sitkhongkajon

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 2-8

>> Mackenzie Pakalana Alip

>> Luka Kai Manak Aoyagi

>> Isla Lituhayu Boenari

>> Olivia James Conquest

>> Kahiau Kolbie Cristobal

>> Maivren Romee Ramos Gervacio

>> Nickolas Badua Hipolito

>> Melody Mylove Ishida

>> Luca Ioane Jung

>> Rosalyyn Kalahiki Umiamaka Ku'uanelalani Kawaihalau-Liliu

>> Cillian-Michael Hekilinuikaupohulaniakea Keliipuleole

>> Carsyn Hawayo Kochi

>> Maia-Lynne Ta'aikaula Moe­moana Lau

>> Alexandar Keanuenue Makana Pomaika'imaikalani Lee- Weeks

>> Jahzara Arabella Laurienne Eve Maranan

>> Paxton Henry Nakasone

>> Delina Mierae Nichols

>> Thalia Napuaokaleiu'i Yuki Nielsen

>> Jonah Seojun Paishon

>> Harlow Paige Reyes

>> Charlotte Tatsuko Ka Malama­lama e Alakai Kou Ala Robinson

>> Kai Luke Seto

>> Timothy Makaio Layugan Shaner

>> Mila Margaret Sicard

>> Jaxen Kekoa Siobal

>> Mateo Nikolas Torres

>> Cheyenne Kehaulani Fe'aomoelupe Tui'one

>> Jalen Kai Watson

>> Odyn Mahauwela Ka'imina'auao Tolentino Wilker

>> Koa Natalio Williams

>> Jayson Jw Xue

>> Ciara Sanosa Young