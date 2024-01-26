Vital statistics: Wayne County marriages, divorces, dissolutions

Marriage licenses

Wayne County

Kevin Nahun Raudales Flores, 1826 Lakeview Drive, Orrville, and Ana Raquel Pena Irias, same address.

Paulo Xavier Delgado Cartagena, 1651 Brentwood Drive, Wooster, and Dianna K. Sarosa, same address.

James F. Smith, 5697 Akron Road, Smithville, and Lugene Sue Middleton, 3731 W. 41st St., Cleveland.

jason Walter Boreman, 5808 Cedar Valley Road, Burbank, and Sara Lynn Spake, same address.

Kanden Lee Martin, 2852 Mount Easton Road, Orrville, and Stephanie Mae Coblentz, 7199 Ohio 179, Lakeville.

William Patrick Schuler, 4993 W. West Salem Road, Burbank, and Kaylee Nichole Brouse, same address.

Holmes County

Perry Merle Yoder, Millersburg, and Sarah Ruth Mast, Middlefield.

Owen Charles Henney Sr., Lakeville, and Melissa Louise Johnston, Lakeville.

Dissolution

Kelly Hysell, 1825 W. Market St., Apt. 23, Orrville, and Kevin Hysell, 5 Windsor Mews, Rittman. They were married in 2005.

Vanessa Cassidy, 2320 S. Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, and Jason Cassidy, 3783 Friendsville Road #41, Wooster. They were married in 2007.

Blake T. Burkhart, 1825 Paradise Road, Apt. 401, Orrville, and Maranda J. Burkhart, 520 1/2 W. Market St., Orrville. They were married in 2019.

Yolanda Quinteros, 4397 Deer Creek Drive, Wooster, and Brian C. Geiser, 23093 Township Road 409, Warsaw. They were married in 2017.

Denise E. Shapaka, 102 Kenley Way, Sun City Center, Florida, and John J. Shapaka, 3093 Dalton Fox Lake, Orrville. They were married in 1975.

Divorces

Jason C. Sinnett, 1168 Madison Ave., Apt. 9, Wooster, and Amanda N. Sinnett, 215 E. Taylor St., Chester, Illinois. They were married in 2012.

Jennifer Nascimento Dos Santos, 76 Park St., Marshallville, and Rodrigo Nascimento Dos Santos, 410 Wadsworth. They were married in 2022.

Rebecca Duncan, 155 E. Sunset Drive, Apt. 103, Rittman, and Stephen E. Whalin Jr., 125 Summit St., Wadsworth. They were married in 2016.

Hayley Mainzer, 2757 Britton Road, Creston, and Robert Mainzer, 117 Redwood Drive, Bellevue. They were married in 2022.

Joey Mullins, 25 S. Second St., Rittman, and Veronica Hughes, same address. They were married in 2013.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vital statistics: Wayne County marriages, divorces, dissolutions