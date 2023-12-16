Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Samuel Eric Young, 701 N. Bever St., Wooster, and Leanne Marion Prandi, same address.
Sean Nicholas Teter, 407 N. Bever St., Wooster, and Elizabeth Ruth Birchfield, same address.
Steven Joseph Halm,10770 W. West Salem Road, West Salem and Allyce Dee Murphee, same address.
Rusty Patrick Schnellinger, 710 E. Pounce De Leon Avenue, Apt. 7, Decatur, Georgia, and Victoria Anne Reynolds, same address.
Alonzo Geroge Yost, 7127 Cardinal Avenue NW, North Canton, and Carolyn Ruth Vance, 306 E. Oak St., Orrville.
Jack A Brillhart, 1609 W. High St., Orrville, and Virginia Leah King, same address.
Jaime Christopher Graser, 712 E. Wayne Avenue, Wooster, and Amber Nicole King, same address.
Divorces
Amber Drayer, 43 Greenbrair Hre, Rittman, and James E. Drayer Jr. 13030 Seville Road, Sterling. They were married in 2016.
Amelia G. Kreuder, 13628 Kauffman Avenue, Sterling, and Jeremiah A. Krueder, 11563 Back Massillon Road, Lt. 14, Orrville. There were married in 2022.
Joshua D. Nichols, 2208 Akron Road, Wooster, and Elmina D. Nichols, 200 Eberly Drive, PO Box 582, Smithivlle. They were married in 2018.
Pamela S. Miller, 8345 Blough Road, Sterling, and Travis W. Miller, same address. They were married in 2008.
Dissolutions
Julie Nussbaum, 2052 Sunnyview Lane, Orrville, and Zachary Nussbaum 1855 Krug Road, Dalton. They were married 2004.
Agnieszka Guimaraes, 1825 W. Market Șt., Apt. K28, Orrville, and Cleiber Guimaraes, 8291 Kepler Avenue NW, Canal Fulton. They were married in 2019.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions