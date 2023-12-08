Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions
Marriage licenses
Wayne County
Fred Paul Scharfenort, 7180 Ruff Road, West Salem, and Bonnie Lee Vichosky, same address.
Kenneth Levi Kyler, 12675 Doyletown Road, Rittman, and Lorianne Margaret Aman, same address.
Zachary Thomas Ames, 6582 Canaan Center Road, Wooster, and Roberta Augusta Miller, same address.
Nicholas Andrew Dulaney, 2201 Deerfield Avenue, Dalton, and Alexander Mackenzie Miller, 10823 Mitchell Road, Columbia Station.
Moses E. Zook, 10043 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, and Lydia J. Zook, 14503 Western Road, Dalton.
Austin Aaron Shaffer, 5513 Wadsworth Road, Orrville, and Casey J. Purdum, 8128 Cleveland Road, Wooster.
Holmes County
Devin Michael Lydic, Millersburg, and Cyndal Dawne Trent, Millersburg.
Divorces
Matthew Zilko, 431 Pearl St., Wooster, and Autumn Zilko, 349 Palmer St., Wooster. They were married in 2017.
Miranda Shearer, 5723 White Oak Lane, Wooster, and Christopher Shearer, same address. They were married in 2006.
Cody Wile, 8888 Critchfield Road, Shreve, and Shaianne Wile, 105 West Damon Apt. B, Talladega, Alabama. They were married in 2022.
Kati M. Logwood, 37 W. Ohio Avenue, Rittman, and Charles A. Logwood Jr., 938 Annagladys Drive, Worthington. They were married 2022.
Dissolutions
Angela Helton, 402 W. Main St., Ashland, and Joseph Helton, c/o Stark County Jail, Canton. The were married in 2020.
Jerald W. Raber, 14949 Emerson Road, Dalton, and Kathleen L. Raber, 901 39th St., NE, Canton. They were married in 2000.
Kelly Tobias, 124 South St., Weelington, and Steven J. Tobias, 110 S. Jackson St., Spencer. They were married in 2013.
Lisa Koprivec, 1923 W. Market St., Orrville, and Scott Koprivec, PO Box 313, Clinton. They were married in 1990.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions