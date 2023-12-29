Vitalant to host "Saving Arizona Blood Drive" to bring more blood supply to those in need

Vitalant Blood Donation will be hosting the "Saving Arizona Blood Drive" on Jan. 7 at the Tempe Center for the Arts on West Rio Salado Parkway and North Cherry in hopes of rebuilding Arizona's blood supply following the holiday season, and to help those currently in need.

Vitalant has announced that individuals who contribute to the blood drive will receive various incentives, including a voucher for a complimentary 10-inch cheese pizza, a one-day admission voucher to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and an opportunity to win one of the 24 $500 gift cards available in the Vitalant donor rewards store.

Vitalant provided a link to make donations at the blood drive that will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

