VitalHub Selected 10th in 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that the Company has been presented with the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program award (“Fast 50™”) for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. VitalHub ranks 10th on the Fast 50™ list with a 1995% growth in revenue from 2016 to 2019.



Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 23rd year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

VitalHub's CEO Dan Matlow credits the Company’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to the evolving needs of healthcare systems globally and the ease of adoption of its turnkey solutions with the Company's 1995% revenue growth. Matlow said, “We appreciate the continued and growing recognition of VitalHub as industry leaders, both nationally and abroad. We would like to acknowledge and thank our investors, our customers, and our employees— whose continued support has worked together to make this happen. We are excited to see that our growth strategy has yielded such positive results and look forward to continuing to execute on our plan toward our vision of being a global solutions leader.”

“This year’s Fast 50 winners should be especially proud of this designation, as their role in the fabric of Canadian business—particularly during these turbulent times—is crucial,” said Erica Pretorius, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, despite the constant uncertainty. This year’s winners are proving themselves resilient, innovative and adaptable, all in an unpredictable year defined by economic instability and the continuing public health crisis.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

ABOUT THE DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2020 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, CBRE, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

