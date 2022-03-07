Vitaliy Klitschko says Kyiv will resist till death if necessary

Yahoo Sports Videos

A lot happened in the Boston Celtics 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Jayson Tatum dropped 54 points and tied Larry Bird with the most 50-point games in Celtics history. During the 4th quarter, Boston fans taunted Kyrie Irving with a “Kyrie sucks” chant, resulting in Irving making an unexpected analogy about Celtics fans. Another former Celtic, Glen “Big Baby” Davis was kicked out of his seat on live TV while rocking a “respect the logo” t-shirt. In college hoops, the Women’s College Basketball SEC Championship game was insane as Kentucky upset South Carolina. PLUS: March Madness is practically here so be sure to check out Yahoo Sports' Tourney Pick’em 25-thousand dollar Best Bracket Contest!