Vitaliy Klitschko says Kyiv will resist till death if necessary
Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko vows that his city will not go down without a fight in an address posted on his Instagram account.
After dropping off her other children across the border, she returned to cover what is happening in Kyiv. Once her baby comes, she'll try to get out.
"The election was over for all intents and purposes. The idea that something could be done later on January 6 was nonsense," Barr said.
Sir Tony Blair has admitted that he "may have been wrong" over the Iraq War.
A lot happened in the Boston Celtics 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Jayson Tatum dropped 54 points and tied Larry Bird with the most 50-point games in Celtics history. During the 4th quarter, Boston fans taunted Kyrie Irving with a “Kyrie sucks” chant, resulting in Irving making an unexpected analogy about Celtics fans. Another former Celtic, Glen “Big Baby” Davis was kicked out of his seat on live TV while rocking a “respect the logo” t-shirt. In college hoops, the Women’s College Basketball SEC Championship game was insane as Kentucky upset South Carolina. PLUS: March Madness is practically here so be sure to check out Yahoo Sports' Tourney Pick’em 25-thousand dollar Best Bracket Contest!
Carlos Barria/ReutersAs delegations from Ukraine and Russia prepare for a third attempt at negotiations in the 12-day-old war, increased fighting has created scenes of chaos across the beleaguered nation. Russian tanks were spotted in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin where thousands of people are crammed into apartment high rises, vulnerable to Russian missile attacks. As shelling picked up pace on Monday, women, children and elderly men crammed onto trains out of the city headed west in what has become
In a recent Q&A, Lady Gaga revealed that she pushed for a sex scene with Salma Hayek in House of Gucci—but the scene was eventually cut from the film.
Vitaly Klitschko said his people were patriotic and defiant but still needed international help.
Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7. Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.
A substantial skirmish broke out between the two nations that included several fights and a stick-swinging incident.
The Panthers seem likely to use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman, with Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum possibly under consideration.
Amy Schumer just dropped some major news about her costar Michael Cera during a recent interview. While promoting their new Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth...
A new Amazon coupon lets you save 40% on these delightful rainbow gardening kits, now just $14.
"And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch," Trump said.
Country superstar Dolly Parton and best-selling author James Patterson combined their talents for a musical novel and album, both called "Run, Rose, Run." The pair called the collaboration a magical team and plan to produce it for a feature film (March 7)
Andriy Shevchenko asked Italy to open its hearts to his Ukraine homeland in an emotional interview broadcast Sunday night on one of the country's biggest current affairs TV programmes.
Walker outshone both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson athletically and has the tools to be great
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's military operations in Ukraine and to ensure the protection and security of Ukraine's nuclear sites, said an official from Macron's office. The French official confirmed that Macron had held a phone exchange of nearly two hours on Sunday with Putin. Russian media had earlier reported the latest talks between Putin and Macron.