VitalTech Announces New Member to Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing national provider of fully integrated health solutions, announced today it has appointed seasoned healthcare executive Bruce Lawrence to its board of directors.

Bruce Lawrence, Oklahoma City, has more than 30 years of transformative healthcare leadership and management experience having served as President and CEO of INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma's largest healthcare system. Prior to his CEO role, Lawrence was the chief operating officer and president of the central Oklahoma division at INTEGRIS. During his time at INTEGRIS, Lawrence created INTEGRIS Health Partners, Oklahoma's first physician-led, clinically integrated network that quickly grew to over 1,200 physicians. Lawrence's innovative leadership also led INTEGRIS to be the state's first provider with virtual care and eHealth solutions. On a national basis, Lawrence played an integral role in developing national healthcare policy as a board member of the American Hospital Association.

"Bruce brings tremendous industry experience to our board; his insight and guidance will be very beneficial as we expand our offering in virtual care," said James Hamilton, chief executive officer of VitalTech. "As an experienced health system executive, Bruce has a thorough understanding of the ever-evolving healthcare landscape and a clear vision on where it's going."

In addition to VitalTech's Board of Directors, Lawrence also serves on boards of several healthcare-related companies, including Concord Health Partners, VaxCare, Proton Therapy Partners and Verinovum, Inc. Previously, Lawrence was on the Board of Directors for INTEGRIS Health and Vizient, Inc.

"I am looking forward to joining VitalTech's Board of Directors at this critical and pivotal time in the healthcare industry," said Lawrence. "I am excited to work with my fellow board members and the VitalTech management team as we develop and deliver new technology to reduce expenses, increase efficiency, and most importantly, provide better care."

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email info@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

