VitalTech Partners with VIVUS Pharmaceuticals to Accelerate Launch of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Modules

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in Virtual Care, announced today its partnership with VIVUS, Inc, a publicly held biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: VVUS). Leveraging VitalTech's industry-leading virtual care platform and comprehensive medical device product line, VIVUS plans to rapidly accelerate the launch of its telemedicine, virtual care and remote patient monitoring capabilities.

"We are pleased to be partnering with VIVUS supporting their continued commitment to their patients and their network. The launch of the VIVUS Health platform allows thousands of patients to access their care provider without putting either at risk in the current COVID-19 crisis," says James Hamilton, chief executive officer of VitalTech. "In the current environment, telehealth is a vital tool for physicians to support patients who may become ill, as well as those who have chronic conditions. By adopting telehealth, virtual care and remote patient monitoring, VIVUS's highest risk patients can stay home and stay safe."

With the addition of VitalTech's virtual care and remote patient monitoring technologies, VIVUS will rapidly accelerate its ability to conduct virtual office visits and monitor patients remotely. The telemedicine and remote monitoring modules are designed to allow the patient-physician interaction to take place virtually through the new VIVUS Health Platform, powered by VitalTech.

"We are excited to partner with VitalTech to power our VIVUS Health Platform. This collaboration allows us to expand our platform's capabilities to better serve our patient populations," says VIVUS chief executive officer, John Amos. "It is important that we provide robust, integrated telehealth and remote monitoring modules to allow our healthcare providers to continue their clinical practices and ensure patients are receiving the best treatment from home, now more than ever during this unprecedented pandemic."

VitalTech's remote patient monitoring will be integrated into the VIVUS Health Platform and include Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, pulse oximeters, and spirometers. Data from these devices will be transmitted directly to the VIVUS Health Platform, and dynamically updated to the patient's physician. Physicians can then actively monitor a patient's physiological data, and implement or adapt treatment in real time to achieve patient care goals.

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary VitalCare platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. The company's innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email info@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.