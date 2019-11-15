Vitamin E acetate, used in THC vaping, is dangerous and can kill. So why isn't it banned?

State officials are reconsidering their marijuana regulations and quality control in the wake of investigators’ discovery that all of 29 patients with vaping-related lung illness tested recently had greasy vitamin E acetate from THC in their lungs.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters last week states are trying to decide if their oversight needs strengthening as the monthslong national outbreak continues with the number of cases and deaths rising each week.

Colorado and Ohio have explicitly banned vitamin E acetate, which is sometimes used as a thickening agent or to dilute THC oil in vape cartridges to make it go further. Tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, is the ingredient in cannabis that creates the "high."

States "should be banning vitamin E acetate. No question," said cannabis industry executive Tyrell Towle, who is on a Colorado government advisory committee. "There's no reason to use cutting agents because you can make high-quality vape cartridges using only cannabis-derived ingredients."

Towle is director of chemistry and extraction at cannabis manufacturer MedPharm Holdings. He was on the Colorado government work group on marijuana science and policy as it worked for about a year on the definition of dangerous vape additives. Last month, the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division decided to ban additives including vitamin E acetate.

If government officials determined romaine lettuce, like THC cut with vitamin E acetate, was a "very strong culprit" in the reported 2,172 injuries and 42 deaths as of Nov. 13, people wouldn’t be eating Caesar salad, critics have noted. But marijuana is governed by a patchwork of state regulations and banned federally so is much harder to police.

The FDA regulates tobacco-related products so oversees nicotine vape products, while the Drug Enforcement Administration enforces laws surrounding different levels of "controlled substances," including marijuana, which are on "schedules" based on their potential for abuse, dependence and medical use.

Further complicating matters: the lung illness cases publicized to date nearly all involve people who vaped illegally-obtained THC, either with or without nicotine.

People who smoked THC purchased from illegal sources ​were nine times more likely to become sickened, according to a study co-authored by Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer at the Illinois Department of Health.

CDC Principal Deputy Secretary Dr. Anne Schuchat speaks before a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on lung disease and e-cigarettes in Washington on Sept. 24, 2019. More

And while the CDC's Schuchat emphasized, "I don't think we know enough yet to completely take the dispensaries out of the question," she also pointed out "data are pointing toward the illicit supply."

That's led legal vaping industry officials to decry what they say is misplaced blame and a lack of police enforcement.

Cannabis testing company Anresco Laboraties tested THC samples sold in California and reported last month it found a high degree of vitamin E acetate contamination in illicit market samples. Of the 15 illegal-market cartridges tested, nine had vitamin E acetate at concentrations of 20-50%. None of the more than 200 legally-sold brands did.

"The intuitive thing to do would be to try to shut down the illicit market — which is about three times larger than the regulated market — and push users towards the legal market instead," said Anresco Vice President Zachary Eisenberg. "However, that is unlikely to happen in the short term."

Ben Burack, CEO of the cannabis company Himalaya Standard Oil, calls Los Angeles "the epicenter of bootleg vape manufacturing," because he said so much counterfeit vape packaging is sold openly at unlicensed shops and shipped out of state. Los Angeles and California law enforcement have tended to take "a hands off approach to enforcing existing laws against these illegal operators," he said.