Get a Vitamix blender for 45% off during the final hours of the QVC early Black Friday sale

Save big on this Vitamix blender today only at QVC during the final hours of the early Black Friday 2022 sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With a top-notch blender, whipping up homemade eggnog and comforting seasonal stews is easier than ever—and, right now, it's cheaper than ever, too, thanks to an incredible Black Friday offer at QVC. When it comes to blenders, Vitamix is the pick of the litter and, while the high-performance kitchen gadget typically comes with a hefty price tag, you can pick one up today at QVC's early Black Friday sale for a tasty 45% markdown.

$269.98 at QVC

Today only the Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian E310 variable speed blender can be yours for just $269.98—a rare $222.02 markdown from the full $492 list price. Better still, new QVC shoppers can enjoy free shipping with coupon code FREESHIP through Tuesday, January 31.

Available in a variety of modern and eye-catching colors, the top-rated blender would be a welcome addition to any kitchen countertop. Perfect to making everything from smoothies and soups, the blender has 16 functions, various speed settings and a convenient pulse feature. Along with the powerful E310 Explorian base, you'll get a 48-ounce wet container, a 32-ounce dry container and two cookbooks with over 60 fun recipes.

►Black Friday mattress sales: Sleep tight with these early Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Purple

►Earn 75,000 bonus points: Score points while you fly with intro offers from the Chase Southwest Plus, Premier and Priority cards

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders we've ever tested, so this model is sure to be an ace. In testing, we found similar Vitamix blenders were fast and powerful with excellent blending capabilities and easy-to-use controls. With tons of rave reviews. Vitamix is known for making well-built kitchen appliances.

Story continues

Whether you want to update your kitchen gadgets ahead of Black Friday 2022 or are looking to score a seriously impressive holiday gift for the home chef in your life, this Vitamix blender deal is sure to stir up a smile. Snag the top-rated appliance today before the savings saunter away.

$269.98 at QVC

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC Black Friday sale: Save 45% on a Vitamix blender today only