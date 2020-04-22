VITAS® Healthcare Celebrates Hospice Volunteers During National Volunteer Week 2020

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAS Healthcare celebrates National Volunteer Week 2020 (April 19-25) by honoring its resilient hospice volunteers. As the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS applauds these volunteers for their creative and committed efforts to support healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, 4,764 active volunteers performed 333,442 hours of work to support VITAS programs around the country. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services require volunteer hours to equal at least 5% of a provider's total patient care hours.

"Volunteers have been central to hospice care since the foundation of the discipline, and during times of crisis, their continued commitment helps to ensure the comfort and dignity of our patients in their homes, assisted living facilities, and inpatient units," said Robin Fiorelli, senior director of bereavement and volunteer services for VITAS. "Whether they're sewing and delivering cloth masks to help protect our patients' families and caregivers, checking in on our patients via phone or sharing their skills and time in support of hospice care, VITAS volunteers are worthy of our admiration this week and all year long."

VITAS supports hospice-eligible patients and their families in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Volunteers have given their time and talent in new ways throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:

Members of the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) and the Lambda Psi Nu sorority for practicing nurses have committed to making check-in calls to VITAS patients and families, ensuring their needs are met by routine interdisciplinary team visits.

VITAS sewing volunteers are creating cloth masks for patients' family members to reduce the risk of viral transmission during visits to their loved ones in VITAS inpatient units. More than 8,000 have been crafted and distributed as of this week.

Unable to conduct face-to-face visits, Paw Pals® pet volunteers are coordinating with local assisted living facilities to greet residents behind the safety of their windows.

Other volunteers continue to write cards and notes to patients, assuring them that they are not forgotten even as visitation restrictions and social distancing measures prevent in-person contact with loved ones.

About VITAS Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,538 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,192. Visit www.vitas.com.

