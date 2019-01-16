Should You Like Vitasoy International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:345) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Vitasoy International Holdings:

0.29 = HK$828m ÷ (HK$5.5b – HK$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Vitasoy International Holdings has an ROCE of 29%.

Does Vitasoy International Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Vitasoy International Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Vitasoy International Holdings’s ROCE is currently very good.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Vitasoy International Holdings.

How Vitasoy International Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vitasoy International Holdings has total liabilities of HK$2.2b and total assets of HK$5.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. Vitasoy International Holdings’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.