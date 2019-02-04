Is Vitasoy International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:345) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

In 2013 Roberto Guidetti was appointed CEO of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (HKG:345). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Roberto Guidetti’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Vitasoy International Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$33b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$15m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$6.7m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$16b to HK$50b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$4.6m.

It would therefore appear that Vitasoy International Holdings Limited pays Roberto Guidetti more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Vitasoy International Holdings has changed over time.

Is Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 7.0% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

Has Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Vitasoy International Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 131% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been great, though we might have liked stronger business growth. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Vitasoy International Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

