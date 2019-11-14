Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Vitec Group

What Is Vitec Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Vitec Group had debt of UK£110.7m, up from UK£70.0m in one year. On the flip side, it has UK£23.9m in cash leading to net debt of about UK£86.8m.

LSE:VTC Historical Debt, November 14th 2019 More

A Look At Vitec Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Vitec Group had liabilities of UK£88.9m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£147.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£23.9m as well as receivables valued at UK£71.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£141.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Vitec Group has a market capitalization of UK£562.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6, Vitec Group uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.4 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. While Vitec Group doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vitec Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Vitec Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.