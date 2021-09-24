Vitol Sees Oil Jumping to $80-Plus as Energy Crunch Lifts Demand

Sharon Cho and Andy Hoffman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, expects global crude demand to climb by an extra half a million barrels a day this winter as a gas-led energy crunch drives a rush for other fuels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil is most likely headed above $80 a barrel, partly as higher gas prices boost demand, Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview from London on Thursday. That could force OPEC+ producers to add more supply into the market, he said.

“Can demand surprise us to the upside because of power switching? Yes,” Hardy said. “Is it likely that there’s half a million barrels a day of extra demand that comes through because of gas pricing? Probably our view is, that is likely across winter.”

Hardy’s bullish view echoes that of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is predicting higher crude prices, especially if the winter months are colder than normal. Traders have been assessing the likely impact of a tightening natural gas market on the broader energy complex over the coming winter.

European gas stockpiles will be at about 78% of normal levels during October, an indication of a tightening market in the colder months when demand surges, said Hardy.

“All people are worried about is that we’re missing pieces of stock which we normally have,” he said. “During the winter, demand for gas is massively higher than demand for gas during the summer. You have to store, there’s no two ways around it.”

Global Demand

The tightness in gas stockpiles coincides with strong global demand, with countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and China seeking to use cleaner fuels for their pipelines and power systems, Hardy said.

Read: Europe Wind Output Jumps, Putting Brakes on Rising Energy Prices

That means gas will remain pricey, prompting buyers to procure alternative fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas or naphtha for the power sector or industrial uses, according to Hardy. For example, gas is trading at about $1,200 a ton, whereas LPG is only about $750 a ton, he said.

While global oil demand is still about 4 million barrels a day below 2019 levels -- mainly due to lower jet-fuel consumption -- that gap will narrow steadily, the CEO said. Hardy expects demand to return to 2019 levels by the middle of next year, while peak demand will arrive closer to 2030.

The OPEC+ coalition is “micro-managing” the oil market, and will use its planned output increase to keep prices in check, he said.

“It is finally balanced for the next six months,” Hardy said. “We’re not worried about demand in the long run, we know it’s going to come back steadily.”

(Adds chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises With Shrinking U.S. Supplies and Broader Market Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after U.S. crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018 amid a global energy crunch expected to increase demand. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Hou

  • Facebook Drops After Warning Apple Ad-Tracking Will Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. fell as much as 4.3% to the lowest point since July after warning Apple Inc.’s new data collection restrictions will hurt its third-quarter results.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHow the Child Care Crisis Became a

  • Japan's Sept manufacturing activity growth slows - flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in September as output and orders contracted, while that of the services sector remained in its downturn, underscoring the protracted impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 51.2 in September from a final 52.7 in the previous month, marking the slowest growth since January. The September data showed Japanese manufacturers' output shrank at the fastest pace in a year, while overall new orders contracted at the quickest speed in 10 months.

  • China’s Power Cuts Widen Amid Shortages and Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Power rationing and forced cuts to factory production in China are widening amid electricity supply issues and a push to enforce environmental regulations.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global

  • Japan CPI halts 12-month decline, still well below BOJ target

    Japan's core consumer prices halted a 12-month run of declines in August, bolstered by higher energy costs and the impact of a tourism campaign, bringing some relief to central bank efforts to push inflation towards its elusive 2% target. Nationwide prices were flat compared with a year earlier, due to a tug of war between rising energy costs and lower mobile phone fees, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed, while lodging prices surged a record 46.6% following a tourism discount campaign a year earlier.

  • Nike Stock Dips On Mixed Earnings Amid Footwear Supply Crunch

    Nike earnings beat Q1 views late Thursday, but supply-chain headwinds hurt the sports apparel giant's sales. Nike stock edged lower late.

  • Subprime Lender Accused by SEC of Fraud on $100 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators accused the co-founders of “deep subprime” auto lender Honor Finance LLC with defrauding investors in a 2016 offering of $100 million of asset-backed securities.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHow the Child Care C

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Stock Rally Erases Monday Slide With Bulls Betting on Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- With the Federal Reserve out of the way and the China Evergrande Group debacle seemingly contained for now, stock investors are piling back into risk assets.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Globa

  • 5 Things to Know About the Democrats’ Tax Proposals

    Here's how the Tax Foundation handicaps the 800-page, multi-trillion-dollar proposal out of Ways and Means.

  • Mother of 8 Dies of COVID-19 Complications After Spending a Week on Ventilator: A 'Nightmare'

    “Coming home, knowing she’s not here, it’s just different,” Travis Feltner said after his wife, Amber Feltner, died of COVID-19 complications

  • Melbourne cases linger near record levels as Australia hits vaccine milestone

    COVID-19 infections in Australia's Victoria state hovered near record levels on Friday as authorities stepped up the pace of vaccinations in hopes of easing restrictions with more than half the country's adult population fully vaccinated. Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections from the highly infectious Delta variant that has led to lockdowns in its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and the capital, Canberra, affecting nearly half the country's 25 million people. These tough curbs triggered anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, for three straight days.

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • The owner of a Texas taco restaurant that closed down in the labor shortage says larger companies poached his staff with $5,000 pay rises

    Taco Crush had just three kitchen staff left when it closed, its owner told Insider. He said job applicants didn't show up for interviews.

  • FedEx says it's rerouting more than 600,000 packages a day because it can't find enough staff to process them

    A FedEx hub in Portland, Oregon, was down 35% of the staff it needed to handle normal volume, and was diverting a quarter of packages, the COO said.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Google files writ against Indian antitrust watchdog following report leak

    Google on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the leak of a damning confidential report detailing the watchdog's interim fact-finding in an antitrust probe. The report, which Google has yet to formally receive or review, said the American giant had abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world’s second-largest internet market. The Indian antitrust watchdog began its probe into Google's alleged abuse of Android in the country two years ago.

  • Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

    Singer says she wants her father, Jamie, suspended from her conservatorship by September 29th, so she can freely negotiate a prenup with fiancé Sam Asghari