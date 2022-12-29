Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) stock is up by 5.7% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ViTrox Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ViTrox Corporation Berhad is:

24% = RM198m ÷ RM835m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that ViTrox Corporation Berhad has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for ViTrox Corporation Berhad's moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared ViTrox Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about ViTrox Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ViTrox Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ViTrox Corporation Berhad's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 23% (implying that it retains 77% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 26%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that ViTrox Corporation Berhad's future ROE will be 23% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with ViTrox Corporation Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

