Vittaverse Adds Copy Trading to Platform

Vittaverse, an Emerging Multi-Asset Brokerage, is Pleased to Announce that it has Officially Added Copy Trading Capabilities to Its Trading Platform

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - (NewMediaWire) - February 8, 2023 - Copy trading is a mechanism whereby individuals are able to automatically copy positions opened and managed by other select individuals. Copy trading is typically most appealing to inexperienced traders as it does not require users to have a certain skillset in order to start trading. Copy trading can also act as a learning opportunity for less experienced traders to gain an understanding of market mechanisms and trading techniques by watching how their more seasoned colleagues execute trades.

Vittaverse offers its copy trading mechanisms through its cTrader platform and offers dozens of verified and experienced traders to copy. The cTrader platform allows traders to view the previous performance of the traders they wish to copy so that they can gauge whether the trading techniques employed by the trader fit their time horizon and risk appetite.

"We are ecstatic that we have been able to add copy trading to our platform." Said the Vittaverse management team in a joint statement. "This product will open the door for Vittaverse towards an emerging market demographic which is pushing for a less involved, more passive form of trading access."

About Vittaverse Ltd.

Vittaverse Ltd. Is a premier, multi-asset trading platform which offers access to a wide variety of assets, tools, and trading mechanisms to traders around the world. Vittaverse hosts a best-in-class trading challenge and well as industry leading copy trading.

www.vittaverse.com

Contact: support@vittaverse.com

Disclaimer:

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


