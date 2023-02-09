Vittaverse Adds Copy Trading to Platform

Vittaverse, an Emerging Multi-Asset Brokerage, is Pleased to Announce that it has Officially Added Copy Trading Capabilities to Its Trading Platform

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines - (NewMediaWire) - February 8, 2023 - Copy trading is a mechanism whereby individuals are able to automatically copy positions opened and managed by other select individuals. Copy trading is typically most appealing to inexperienced traders as it does not require users to have a certain skillset in order to start trading. Copy trading can also act as a learning opportunity for less experienced traders to gain an understanding of market mechanisms and trading techniques by watching how their more seasoned colleagues execute trades.

Vittaverse offers its copy trading mechanisms through its cTrader platform and offers dozens of verified and experienced traders to copy. The cTrader platform allows traders to view the previous performance of the traders they wish to copy so that they can gauge whether the trading techniques employed by the trader fit their time horizon and risk appetite.

"We are ecstatic that we have been able to add copy trading to our platform." Said the Vittaverse management team in a joint statement. "This product will open the door for Vittaverse towards an emerging market demographic which is pushing for a less involved, more passive form of trading access."

About Vittaverse Ltd.

Vittaverse Ltd. Is a premier, multi-asset trading platform which offers access to a wide variety of assets, tools, and trading mechanisms to traders around the world. Vittaverse hosts a best-in-class trading challenge and well as industry leading copy trading.

www.vittaverse.com

Contact: support@vittaverse.com

