Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 22nd of October to AU$0.062. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 93% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 164.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 121%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Viva Energy Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was AU$0.057 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.082. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Viva Energy Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 24% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Viva Energy Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Could Make You Richer Through 2022

    Below are three cannabis stocks that not only have good long-term prospects, but should also do well (or continue doing well) for the next year or so. Three Fool contributors believe GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are poised to make you richer through 2022 and beyond. Eric Volkman (GrowGeneration): There aren't many pick-and-shovel stocks associated with the marijuana industry, which is only one of several reasons to buy GrowGeneration.

  • India's Tata Motors nabs $1 billion for EV plans

    Indian auto heavyweight Tata Motors is planning a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup, staked by the big TPG Rise Climate fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ.Driving the news: Tata is creating a new unit that aims to develop a portfolio of 10 EVs over the next five years and, working with Tata Power, build out charging infrastructure in India, the company said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two funds are investing $1 billi

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.