Is Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Struggling With Its 3.9% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Viva Energy Group:

0.039 = AU$206m ÷ (AU$7.7b - AU$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Viva Energy Group has an ROCE of 3.9%.

Is Viva Energy Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Viva Energy Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Viva Energy Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Viva Energy Group's current ROCE of 3.9% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Viva Energy Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:VEA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. We note Viva Energy Group could be considered a cyclical business.

Viva Energy Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Viva Energy Group has total assets of AU$7.7b and current liabilities of AU$2.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Viva Energy Group's ROCE is concerning.