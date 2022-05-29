Viva Energy Group's (ASX:VEA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Viva Energy Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$485m ÷ (AU$7.3b - AU$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Viva Energy Group has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

See our latest analysis for Viva Energy Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Viva Energy Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Viva Energy Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 85% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Viva Energy Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Viva Energy Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 48% to shareholders over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching Viva Energy Group, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.