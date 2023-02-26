Viva Leisure First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.017 (vs AU$0.12 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$67.1m (up 104% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$1.49m (up from AU$10.4m loss in 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.2% (up from net loss in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: AU$0.017 (up from AU$0.12 loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Viva Leisure Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.3% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are up 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Viva Leisure is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

