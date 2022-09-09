Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs. The AU$105m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$12m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Viva Leisure's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Viva Leisure, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$2.1m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Viva Leisure's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

