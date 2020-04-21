Vivacelle Bio Announces Compassionate Use for COVID-19 Patients with Its Sepsis Treatment, VBI-S

Most COVID patients die of septic shock. In early studies VBI-S improved blood pressure and oxygenation of septic shock patients when all other measures had failed.

CHICAGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacelle Bio, Inc., a U.S. biotechnology firm that develops products for critically ill patients, will make VBI-S, available for use in COVID-19 patients. Seventy percent of deaths of COVID-19 patients are due to septic shock. While intravenous infusion of VBI-S has demonstrated encouraging preliminary results in a phase IIa clinical study, VBI-S remains an experimental drug. See a listing of our VBI-S IIa clinical trial at the link: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04257136?cond=septic+shock&cntry=US&state=US%3AIN&draw=2&rank=1

VBI-S could rescue lives of COVID patients even when standard treatment has failed by shifting the balance of complex nitric oxide effects toward survival.

Vivacelle Bio CEO Harven DeShield, JD, PhD, commented, "VBI-S holds the promise of being a compelling and novel technology to address COVID-19 induced sepsis and septic shock and thus the potential to save numerous lives both in the US and globally."

Cuthbert Simpkins MD inventor of VBI-S and Vivacelle Bio Chief Innovation Officer commented, "It is fulfilling to serve both as a critical care physician providing direct care to COVID patients and as a scientist whose invention could rescue people who are dying of this disease."

Mallory Williams MD, MPH Chief of Trauma and Critical Care and Director of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Howard University Hospital stated, "I am greatly encouraged that Vivacelle Bio through its innovative discoveries has proposed therapeutic solutions for the most critically ill patients. Severe sepsis claims the lives of over 250,000 Americans and 10 million globally each year and now there is a reason to believe that we are closer to significantly decreasing this number."

Mukesh Kumar, PhD, Vivacelle's Senior VP of Regulatory Affairs stated, "We look to partner with physicians and hospitals to make VBI-S rapidly available to treat COVID-19 patients in dire life-threatening condition."

Jim J. Huang, Ph.D., CEO of Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, a specialty CDMO company, engaged in nanoparticle formulation, is pleased to support Vivacelle Bio in meeting this international crisis.

About Vivacelle Bio, Inc.

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage life science company focused on a new paradigm of nitric oxide redistribution that utilizes biophysical properties of phospholipid nanoparticles. The Company's first product, VBI-S is designed to treat septic shock caused by COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria, parasites or fungi.

